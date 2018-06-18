By now, you've probably heard the iconic Neale Donald Walsch quote, "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." Sure, there's a lot of truth to that, but I also like to believe that your life truly starts when you make some promises to yourself. So often you may tell yourself you're going to follow your dreams or even just wake up a bit earlier in the morning, and never follow through. It's like those New Year's resolutions that seemingly never make it past January. These promises to make to yourself are ones you should stick to, though.

You need to believe that you have everything you need to live a happy and successful life right inside of you, and that starts with a little bit of trust. Since the days of first grade, you pinky promised your friends to share chocolate pudding and always reveal your secret crushes. Why not propose that same kind of loyalty to yourself?

Truth is, when you dedicate yourself to traveling more, or being a good friend, you feel a whole lot better. Suddenly, you're not just daydreaming about what could be, and choosing to experience every single adventure. It's not necessarily about throwing yourself into what makes you uncomfortable or a little uneasy; it's simply making these seven promises (along with a few others), and sticking to them so that life can begin.

1 Keep A Genuine Friend Close Giphy Your genuine friends will be the ones who get you through life. Yes, you'll be doing a lot of the heavy lifting on your own. After all, you're completely in charge of your own happiness. But, through thick and thin, it's sweet to have a sidekick you can trust no matter what. This is the girl who will be straightforward with you when it comes to advice on love and life. She'll send you the most perfect memes on Monday mornings, and has likely been around since day one. Make a promise to yourself that you'll keep her close, and be the best friend you can be to her, too. After all, friendships, like relationships, should never be one-sided.

2 Say "Yes" To New Opportunities Giphy Promise yourself that you'll say "yes" a lot more than you say "no" if you want your life to begin. Sometimes, the fear of the unknown is quick to make some decisions. You may not like to try new things because you're unsure of what to expect, or can't stand the thought of change. But, when you open yourself up to new opportunities, you may be pleasantly surprised more often than not. Especially if you're still figuring things out in life, it's so key to say "yes" to every experience that comes your way. You never know if you'll discover something you're completely passionate about until you try, ya know?

3 Learn From Your Mistakes Giphy Like Hannah Montana said in "Nobody's Perfect," "Everybody makes mistakes." So, promise yourself in your 20s that you'll stop being so scared of messing up, and learn from your failures instead. Truth is, every time one door closes, another one opens. Success takes getting knocked down seven times, and then standing up eight. It's what makes your life story so sweet, even though at the time it may feel like you've hit rock bottom. You could choose to let those moments that are undeniably human completely change your course in life, or you could use them to build a foundation for something better. What's it going to be?

4 Ditch Your Toxic Relationships Giphy It's important that you make a promise to yourself that you'll stick to what you deserve and never settle for anything less. Doing what's best for you may feel selfish, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's wrong. In fact, you'll be surprised how much ditching your toxic relationships can be healthy for everyone involved. Sometimes people are meant to be in your life forever, and you'll find that once you grow up, you tend to leave some friends behind, and it's better that way.

5 Travel As Often As Possible Giphy Real talk: You need to travel right now, and finally follow your wanderlust. You've been making excuses for months when it comes to taking that vacation to Greece, or booking a plane ticket to the Pacific Northwest. When are you going to decide to just go? Your life begins the second you decide to choose adventure and what you're passionate about over the boring and totally average. You'll have your entire life to work, and there's so much more out there for you than just existing in your current city. Please promise yourself that you'll get those passport stamps and see the world.

6 Share Your Feelings Giphy Bottling up your emotions, whether they're good or bad, is never a good idea. So, promise yourself that you'll share your feelings and take notes from the girl who wears her heart on her sleeve. On the one hand, maybe you're totally crushing on someone, or are scared to say, "I love you." On the other hand, maybe you've been grinning and bearing through a situation for far too long and should be honest about how much it bugs you. In both scenarios, being straightforward can be best. After all, life is too short to not let your potential soulmate know you've caught some feels.