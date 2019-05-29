The official kickoff of summer 2019 is less than a month away, my friends, and you know what that means... taking every activity you can outdoors. Reading a good book? Outside! Babysitting your niece? Outside! Looking for new sex spots? Outside! On the beach! If you're the kind of person who likes to do the deed on your local sandy shores, you may want to try these sex moves to make beach sex even better.

Sex on the beach may be something that you want to try this summer, but it's important to stress that having sex in public is, in fact, a Class A or Class B misdemeanor, so be extremely careful. To avoid any possible consequences, you may want to consider getting it on in a tent, or in your backyard if you want that public-but-private feel. If you are going to take your romp outside, do your best to keep it down. "While squelching your pleasure isn't ideal, it's imperative to keep quiet if you don't want to get arrested," Amy Levine, sex coach and founder of Ignite Your Pleasure, previously told Elite Daily. "Part of the thrill is the risk of getting caught, so choose a spot that's 'public,' but not obvious. Better that it's more of a fantasy rather than actually getting busted." Once you've gotten all the safety precautions out of the way, consider exploring one (or all!) of these six beach sex moves below.

1. The Paddle Board Leah Flores/Stocksy A beachy take on a classic sex move, the paddle board is essentially missionary position with a twist. Instead of doing the typical move in a bed, you can try this one on the beach. If you're feeling extra adventurous, I would even suggest trying it on an actual paddle board. It is summer after all, might as well take advantage of every outdoor activity you can. Relevant side note: You can also try this one on a paddle board in a private pool, so as not to get caught doing it outdoors.

2. The Surfer Olga Sinesko/Stocksy If you and your sexual partner tend to do most of the same positions on the reg, this might be a nice little switch-up for the two of you. The Surfer is essentially just having the receiving partner lie on top, like you would lie on a surf board. (Ha. Get it?) What makes this sex move unique is taking it outside, on the sand or on an actual surf board. Hot.

3. The Lifeguard Tower Howl/Stocksy Picture yourself sitting on your partner's lap, on the edge of a lifeguard tower or on a beach chair, your legs hanging over the edge... naked. "This position is perfect when you want to cozy up and 'watch the sunset' together," Women's Health reported. "The best part: With the help of a covering blanket, it will look like you're just sweetly sitting on your boo's lap, enjoying the gorgeous view — rather than having a mind-blowing orgasm." Again, discretion is key here. You do not want to risk getting arrested!

4. The Sandy Dog Daxiao Productions/Stocksy For another take on a traditional sex move, try the sandy dog. It's essentially doggy style, but since you're doing it at your local beach, there's bound to be some sand involved. Make sure to bring a towel, so you can avoid the millions of particles potentially getting in not-so-pleasant places. "To save yourself [from the sand], try positioning your body over a beach ball and have him come in from behind to reduce the risk of sand intrusion," Janet Lieberman, CEO of Dame Products, told She Knows.

5. The Seashell Colin Anderson/Stocksy This sex move is meant to mimic the round seashells that can be spotted up and down the shoreline. With the penetrating partner spooning the receiving partner and going in from behind, you've got yourself a very sexy seashell.