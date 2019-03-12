The Vanilla Sex Move You Probably Love The Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

One of the great things about sex (outside of the obvious pros) is that you have so much freedom to be creative and do things with a partner that match the mood you both are in. Sometimes the best move isn't something super new and out of your comfort zone, but instead a position or technique that you're super familiar with and know you enjoy without a doubt. And, believe it or not, there's a vanilla sex move you're primed to enjoy based on your zodiac sign.

Vanilla sex is colloquially understood as sex that doesn't involve any kink, roughness, or anything that falls in the realm of BDSM. And even though it can be fun to spice up your sex life in different ways, there's something to be said about paring it back to the basics like missionary, making out, eye contact, and hand-holding. The classics are considered classics for a reason! These moves tend to be on the traditional, romantic, and ultra-satisfying side — no tricky gymnastics required. While they may not win any points for originality, they're pretty much guaranteed to be a good time. To see what you're likely to enjoy the most based on your zodiac sign, check out the following astrologically aligned sex moves.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) A good, old-fashioned kitchen counter makeout sesh. Aries, you're super intense and love having fun. Consider channeling that energy into your best kitchen counter makeout session with someone you fancy. I'm talking lipstick-smearing, shirt-unbuttoning, dress-wrinkling macking here.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Missionary with some hand-holding. Taurus, you're loyal and passionate. The basic sex move you'd love most is some missionary with hand holding. Both you and your partner will need to stabilize yourselves via your hands which will make your grip on each other firm, and you'll therefore likely feel very connected.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Spooning sex. Gemini, you are often weary of slowing down and being intimate. Being vulnerable can be scary, but it's worth it. Something that you'd likely enjoy is sex in the spooning position. It's an intimate position because of how much you and your partner will touch and also need to communicate to get it just right.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Leave your sweater on and be on top. Cancer, you're a master at vulnerability and intimacy. Something that you might find really pleasurable is leaving your top on and being on top during sex. It gives you a chance to feel like you both wanted to have sex so much that you didn't have time to take your clothes off.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Grinding. Leo, you're quite the show-off at times, and that's not something to be bashful about. Consider foreplay with your partner and grinding on each other with your clothes on. It can get pretty hot when you pair that with some intense making out.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Neck kisses. Virgo, you're good at finding your center and not shy from vulnerability. Try a classic sex position like missionary, spooning, or one partner on top and get dramatic with the neck kisses. It'll likely feel really amazing and a vulnerable chance to connect with your partner.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Have fun with nipple play. Libra, you're so great at being creative and showing how you can excel at anything. Pay attention to you or your partner's nipples during foreplay or penetration for some really passionate sexy time.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Make some meaningful eye contact. Scorpio, you're literally a master of sex. Your concept of vanilla sex is likely pretty intense, and that's OK! I challenge you to try some meaningful eye contact with a partner while you get busy any way you want.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) Bustle/ Tina Gong Missionary with the legs held up. Sagittarius, vanilla sex still requires some intensity for you to enjoy it. Go for a classic position like missionary and add a twist like having your partner hold your legs up while they penetrate you. It's a great position if you love lying on your back during sex or want to feel extra close to your partner.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Bustle/ Tina Gong Chair sex. Capricorn, you're a fan of intimacy, and as an earth sign, you don't mind being called to find your center. Try chair sex with your partner where you sit on their lap and look into their eyes or make out. This is a great way to be creative, relaxed, and potentially super passionate.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) Bustle/Tina Gong Missionary with your legs pulled in. Aquarius, letting people in can be a challenge for you some times. Trying missionary with your legs pulled in could be really pleasurable for you because you and your partner can make eye contact but aren't necessarily close enough to kiss. Good eye contact is seriously underrated and this position gives you a chance to really get into the moment with your partner.