Opting for the best summer sex positions is key when it comes to enjoying yourself sexually despite the hot and humid summer weather. Sure, you can open the windows or crank up the A.C., but it also helps to minimize direct contact between you and your partner's sweaty, naked bodies when you're hooking up on a particularly hot summer day. Not only can things just get kind of gross when you're pressed against one another and it's warm AF, but having sex in the sticky heat can also lead to painful external chafing — especially if you shave or wax your pubic area.

Obviously you're not going to stop getting it on just because of the season, though. Luckily for you, the below sex positions were practically made for the summer. They don't require too much skin against skin, but they still feel amazing for both you and your partner. And if you're worried about these moves decreasing intimacy, don't stress. Even if the first two moves aren't your style, numbers three and four on this list will definitely bring you two closer together, both literally and figuratively. Getting physical doesn't always mean being right on top of one another. These four moves are plenty hot, but they won't give you a heat rash.

1 Doggy Style Giphy Doggy style sex is great for the summer, because it minimizes skin-to-skin contact. You won't have to worry about your partner dripping their sweat onto you, which is a real concern when in missionary on a hot day. Plus, you can put your hair in a ponytail to beat the heat — and have your partner pull on it, too, if you're into that. You know the drill: Get on all fours and arch your back slightly, so that your partner can enter you from behind with their penis or a strap-on. They can also stimulate your clit with their hand to help you achieve orgasm.

2 On The Cool Side of the Pillow Giphy Another rear-entry position, this move keeps you comfortable and feels amazing, even in the mid-summer heat. Flip the pillow to the cool side and lay face down on the bed with your legs dangling off the edge. Your partner will stand, penetrating you from behind with their penis or a strap-on, and holding your legs apart just above your knees. If you have an A.C. unit, you can face that and have the cold air blow your way while your partner takes care of you.

3 Icy Oral Giphy Temperature play is a great way to literally cool down during sex. Get a few ice cubes from the freezer and practice some creative oral. You can put one in your mouth and keep it there while you go down on your partner, and vice versa. The chill from the ice combined with the heat from your breath will give off a variety of exciting sensations. Another idea is to let a couple of cubes melt in your mouth while you use your lips and tongue on your partner's chest or back. Or, trace the ice cube itself up and down their body. Blow lightly on the icy areas for an even more thrilling and tingly feeling.