It may not feel like it right now, but it is technically spring. That's right, the season of mating is upon us. It's time to do what bunnies do, if you know what I mean. (Ingrid Michaelson gets it.) It might be difficult to get into the spirit of spring while there's still snow on the ground, but believe it or not, warmer weather is coming. It just needs a little coaxing. As the temperature slowly but surely begins to rise, help welcome the season with these four spring sex positions.

The fact that it's still chilly outside shouldn't stop you and your partner from getting hot and heavy in the bedroom. You need to stay warm somehow, after all. Even if you're out of college, spring break is forever. So channel Spring Breakers and break out your wild side. To help put a little spring in your step, these four moves are all appropriate for warm weather. Just try not to break the boxspring with all that bouncing around. And if you think I'm done making spring puns, think again. I'm pretty sure I can keep going until summer, so spring it on!

Spring Fling Giphy This aptly-named move is perfect for a flirty vacation hookup. If you're brave enough to do it in a hot tub, sneak out after dark and be sure to ditch your bikini bottoms. Have your partner sit in the tub or even on the shallow steps of a pool. Their knees should be bent with their legs spread slightly apart. Sit on top of them so you're face-to-face, and hold onto their shoulders or the edge of the tub for support. Hot tub sex does come with some risks, so make sure you're safe. (Not digging the hot tub? Try this on a couch.)

April Shower Giphy April showers bring May flowers, so you should get as many hot showers in as you can this month. Save water by showering with your partner, and while you're at it, try this steamy move together. You and your partner both stand under the shower head. Have your partner enter you from behind with their penis or a strap-on. Spread your legs slightly and hold onto the wall or a very sturdy object as your partner holds you steady with their hands on your hips. A company called Sportsheets makes a suction handle bar specifically for this purpose. Also, be sure that the ground isn't slippery — you might want to invest in a non-slip mat to prevent any accidents from occurring.

Spring Forward Giphy I don't know about you, but whenever I see this particular move on TV, I think about how hot it would be to recreate. You know the one: the couple starts kissing, and as it gets more passionate, the girl jumps into someone's arms, wraps her legs around their waist, and then the scene cuts out as they presumably start to have sex. Spring forward into your partner's arms and give this position a try. If you find that it's too difficult for one or both of you, consider leaning against a wall or sitting on a raised surface. Anything from a kitchen counter to a washing machine will work. The more you practice, the stronger you'll both get. With a little effort, you'll have mastered this move — and toned your muscles — just in time for swimsuit season.