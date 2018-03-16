St. Patrick's Day is a holiday with Roman Catholic origins. It began as a celebratory feast for the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Today, it has become synonymous with partying, drinking, and sex. As with many cultural and religious celebrations, young people have taken it upon themselves to celebrate St. Patrick's Day the best way they know how: by getting wasted in the middle of the afternoon. Christmas has SantaCon, Valentine's Day has boozy singles events, and St. Paddy's Day has green beer and "Kiss me, I'm Irish" t-shirts. Even if you're not actually Irish (OK, especially if you're not actually Irish), these four St. Patrick's Day sex positions will keep you feeling as festive as a four-leaf clover.

Whether you plan on going home with a cutie you meet at an Irish pub, or you just want to ensure that you and your significant other have a shamrock-ing good time on March 17, this list is full of magically delicious inspiration. Just go easy on the Guinness, okay? This year, try the festive sex moves below. You might even decide to start your own sexy St. Paddy's Day tradition. After all, this is one holiday that is all about getting lucky.

The Blarney Stone Giphy When you visit County Cork in Ireland and kiss the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle, you have to assume a slightly uncomfortable position. You lie down and lean backwards until you are close enough to kiss the slab of stone. You're essentially hanging off a very tall tower, so there are handrails to hold onto as well. Turn this ancient Irish legend into a legendary sex move by having your partner (or you) take the place of the stone. One person lies down on their back with their head at the edge of the bed. The other person stands in front of them and "gets kissed" — they receive oral sex. When your partner brings you to climax, you'll both be granted the gift of the gab.

The Fighting Irish Giphy Flirty fighting is the best kind of fighting, especially with your significant other. So, why not take "fighting Irish" literally and engage in some frisky foreplay with your boyfriend or girlfriend on St. Patrick's Day? If you're sleeping off green Jell-O shots in bed or on the couch next to your partner, start to gently tease and tickle them until they wake up and retaliate. Soon enough you'll be engaged in a full-blown, yet playful, wrestling match. Keep it up, and soon enough you'll progress from the fighting Irish to the rhymes-with-lucking Irish.

The Shamrock Shake Giphy The shamrock shake is simply a St. Paddy's-themed take on the classic reverse cowgirl position. This move will give your partner a great view of that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Just like in reverse cowgirl, straddle your partner backwards, with your knees on either side of their hips. Lower yourself onto their penis or a strap-on, and start to move up and down. You're in control, so grind and gyrate to your heart's content and build momentum however you please. If you want, you can also use one hand to stimulate your clit for an even more intense orgasm. By the time you're done, you'll both be left (shamrock) shaking.