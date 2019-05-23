Summer is almost upon us, and with it those long, warm summer nights. There's just something so alluring about this season makes people want to take their very indoor activities out of doors. Sound familiar? If you're the kind of person who wants to get frisky in the great outdoors this summer, first of all be careful. The last thing you want on your record is a lewd act charge, just sayin’. But if you are going to answer the call of (doing it in) nature, then there are some sex moves to try outside in summer 2019.

Again, I can’t stress this enough, if you are going to take your adult time outside, you want to do so carefully. Make sure that you have plenty of privacy. Then you can just relax and enjoy yourself. Camping is a great way to scratch this freaky itch because the tent feels both exposed and private. And you'd be surprised just how adventurous your own back yard can feel with a partner. So, if you're looking to get freaky under the stars, here are some moves that you're going to want to try, moves that are either outdoor friendly, for when you have plenty of privacy, or a bit more discreet, if you want to be just that extra bit careful.

1. The Giving Tree Giphy If you’re looking to, ahem, commune with nature, Cosmopolitan recommends this sexy move that requires a tree to brace against. “Have your partner push your back against a tree and wrap your legs around his waist while he penetrates you.” Here’s a pro-tip for this move: Make sure you have some fabric between you and the three. A blanket or even a shirt can can work, because splinters in your butt is a bit of a mood killer.

2. The Sleeping Bag Spoon Giphy While S’mores are amazing, they come in second place for the best part of camping behind getting it on in the tent. But there is one problem and it’s that tents aren’t exactly soundproof. So, if you want to make some discreet campground lovin’, consider The Sleeping Bag Spoon position. “Create a love cocoon by zipping two sleeping bags together,” writes Life by Life by LaserAway. “Then slide inside the sleeping bags, pulling the bags tightly around both of you. Move against each other, but in a slow and quiet way.”

3. The Perch Position Giphy If the mood suddenly strikes, having a sly way to get it on is essential and the Perch Position from Kinkly is one that is easy to pull off on the sly. “The perch position is a super-sexy seated sex position,” they write. “This rear-entry position is simple and comfortable with the help of the edge of a bed, a sturdy chair, or even the kitchen counter. It also leaves both partners' hands free for exploring!”

4. The Blair Witch Project Giphy Another great way to spice your camping trip is with Cosmopolitan’s The Blair Witch move — I promise it’s not as scary as it sounds. “In a dark tent, lie down and point the flashlight at different parts of your body. Your partner has to follow the light, licking and kissing everything they see. This foreplay could get so steamy you'll have to unzip the vent flap,” they advise.