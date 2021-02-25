52 Study Group Chat Names That'll Score Big With Your Crew

Studying is so much better with a buddy or two. You can not only share notes related to an upcoming exam, essay, or presentation, but also quiz with ease and tackle tough problems together. It's so easy to do in a group chat where you can send links to Google Docs or an incredibly detailed study guide. That's why you and your study buds need some fun group chat names for study groups that'll get you hyped up for exam day.
Consider your problem solved, because there are a ton of fun group chat names for study groups that your classmates will giggle at. It was a no-brainer that some of the names would be puns and play on the subject of your class, while others would be more generic and remind all of your group members to hit save on their study guides. You're bound to find one that you like that'll stand out among the other chats you have.
Start by gathering up your favorites and adding them to a note in your phone. Then, send the list to your classmates so everyone can vote on the name. Once you've picked one out, you can add emojis to it. If your group chat is on iMessage, GroupMe, or another messaging app, you may also be able to change the chat's pic. If your study group is studying art history, this pic can be a picture of an amazing painting by Monet, and be paired with the group name "Making Monet Proud." If you're in a science-related chat, then your pic can be a cute science meme, paired with a name like, "You're So Humerus."
Ultimately, crafting the details of your study group chat is a great way to get creative before hitting the books with your campus pals. Here are 52 group chat names for study groups to get started with.
1. Study Buddies
2. Geology Rocks
3. To Sum It Up
4. You're So Humerus
5. Brainstormers
6. Smart Cookies
7. Coffee And Class Notes
8. Check The Syllabus
9. Raise Your Hand
10. *Checks Notes*
11. #StudyTok
12. You're So Write
13. Problem: Solved
14. Let's Get Political
15. See You In The Lab
16. Writing Her-story
17. Math Lovers Only
18. Don't Test Me
19. Paintbrush It Off
20. Our Virtual Library
21. You Live And Learn
22. Learn Something New
23. Not Your Average Study Group
24. Friends Who Study Together
25. Pals From Class
26. Presentation Pros
27. It's Elementary
28. Making Monet Proud
29. The Breakfast Club
30. Everyday, I'm Studying
31. Try Your Best
32. Do Not Disturb
33. We're Gonna Ace It
34. Putting On My Smarty Pants
35. Passing Notes In Class
36. Another Discussion Post
37. Remember To Hit Save
38. Pass The Highlighter
39. Be There In A Flashcard
40. Write This Down
41. Sweatpants And Studying
42. Studying From Home
43. Study With Me
44. POV: We're Studying
45. The Studying Is Real
46. From Passion To Paycheck
47. It's Due At 11:59
48. Study Smarter, Not Harder
49. My Exam Fam
50. Life In The Pass Lane
51. Check The Google Doc
52. Get Your Study Group On