70 Group Chat Names For High School Friends Who Are Totally Honor Roll

There's something so special about your high school besties. You'll love them forever because they were there during some of the best and most formative years of your life. That's why it makes perfect sense that your group chat is still going strong, and it's also why you need group chat names for high school friends. This crew deserves so much more than a generic name, so make sure it's something clever, funny, or really specific to your friendship.
Even if life has taken you on a journey away from your hometown and you're long-distance now, you still keep in contact on the daily. When you're not sharing hilarious TikToks or relatable memes, you're reminiscing on your high school days. There's something quite comforting in having people to talk to when the nostalgia hits you hard. They're the ones you go to when you remember embarrassing stories, find a throwback pic with questionable style choices, and are reminded of big life moments like prom or graduation.
It's time to give this one-of-a-kind squad a proper name, and the best one for you might just might be among this list of 70 group chat names for high school friends. Go with something punny that'll make you crack up or something heartfelt to show how much these humans mean to you.
1. The TBT Crew
2. My Gossip Girls
3. The Plastics
4. Schoolin' Life — Beyoncé, "Schoolin' Life"
5. Lettuce Reminisce
6. Ketchup With My High School Besties
7. High School Reunion
8. We've Got School Spirit [ghost emoji]
9. Encourage-Mint
10. We're Honor Roll
11. Gee, I'm A Tree [tree emoji]
12. You're Sodium Funny
13. Hometown Besties
14. We Ruler
15. Back To School
16. Just Sum Friends
17. Lunch Crew
18. The Nostalgia's Real
19. We're All In This Together — High School Musical
20. School's Out Forever — Alice Cooper, "School's Out"
21. Back To School Shopping Crew
22. Remember The Time...
23. The School Belles
24. Forever Young
25. The Romys To My Michelle
26. We Have To Go Back — Lost
27. Never Look Back Darling — The Incredibles
28. We've Got Class
29. Squadratic Equation
30. Quad Goals
31. A Class Act
32. We Snailed It
33. You Got Schooled
34. Cal-u-later Dudes
35. Totally Gradical
36. Don't Be Tardy For The Party — Kim Zolciak, "Tardy for the Party"
37. In De-great Club
38. Looking Through the Yearbook
39. Picture Day Queens
40. The Best Part About HS
41. The Limit Does Not Exist — Mean Girls
42. You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
43. Yellow, Is It Me You're Looking For [school bus emoji]
44. Show And Tell
45. My School Clique
46. My Prom Dates
47. School Dance Queens
48. Cafeteria Crew
49. We're Booked
50. Cerealsy The Best
51. Besties 4 Lyfe
52. The Breakfast Club
53. Noteworthy
54. Throwback Team
55. You Must Remember This — Casablanca
56. The Drama Club
57. Get'cha Head In The Game — High School Musical
58. Go Wildcats
59. Memory Makers
60. Study Buddies
61. The Cool Kids
62. Fast Times At [your school] High
63. Too Cool For School
64. Friends 5ever
65. We're All That
66. We're All Heathers
67. Back To The Past
66. 17 Again
67. My HS Ride Or Dies
68. Love You All A Latte
69. The PB To My J
70. Mint To Be Friends Forever