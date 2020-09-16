70 Group Chat Names For Sisters Who Are Always Texting Their Butter Halves

Your sisters were your first friends, and now, they're your forever friends. You're texting back and forth on the regular, which is why there's no better time than the present to solidify your favorite crew of humans with one of these group chat names for sisters. You know a chat that's constantly lighting up your phone needs an official name, and it should be something more than just "My Sisters."

Your sister chat is where you laugh at hilarious texts you receive from your parents, plan your holiday trips back home, and share funny memes only your family would understand. It's a special outlet you go to when you just need to vent or spill the tea. Your sisters are always there for you, whether you live long-distance or right down the hall from each other. That's why you need to show your group chat as much love as you have for each other.

If you're always reminiscing on embarrassing stories from your childhood and laughing at inside jokes, you need a name that will make you LOL like a quality sister pun. If they're your ride or dies for life, you'll want a name that shines with familial pride. You can also choose a name based on how many of you there, like "The Fantastic Four." Since you're usually on the same page, picking out a name is as easy as sending out this list of 70 sister group chat names and voting on your faves.

Hello World/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. The Sibs

2. My Sister Lining

3. Butter Than Ever

4. Sister Crew

5. You Can't Sip With Us

6. The Kids Table 4 Life

7. Sister, Sister

8. My Sea-Stars

9. Give Me Back My Sweater

10. Sisters Only

11. Family Secrets Inside

12. Besties 4 Life

13. My First Friends

14. The Trio

15. The Three Musketeers

16. Fantastic Four

17. Hanson Sisters

18. Spice Girls

19. The Queen Bees

20. Nacho Average Sisters

21. I Carrot Lot About You

22. Love You From My Head Tomatoes

23. My Butter Halves

24. Hey Soul Sister — Train, "Hey, Soul Sister"

25. Love A Waffle Lot

26. Sister Secrets

27. We Share Clothes

28. All Good In The Sisterhood

29. Don't Mess With Us

30. Tea-rific Sisters

31. My Role Models

32. My Otter Halves

33. Sisters Before Misters

34. Lettuce Chat

35. Everyone Romaine Calm

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

36. Spill The Beans

37. Souper Sisters

38. My Favorite Human Beans

39. World's Best Sisters

40. Shrimply The Best

41. Llamazing Sisters

42. Berry Best Sisters

43. I Love You S'more

44. Power Puff Girls

45. Gossip Girls

46. Family Bonding Time

47. Purrfect Sisters

48. Apples From The Same Tree

49. We're Not Twins, We're Sisters

50. Good Genes

51. Don't Tell Mom

52. My Cheerleaders

53. My Support Bras

54. Watts Up Sisters

55. We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"

56. Yoda Best Sisters

57. We Were Mermaid To Be Sisters

58. Family Reunion Stars

59. Let's Start A Band

60. Kind Of A Big Dill

61. Hot Tea Found Here

62. Sister Chats

63. Sister Sesh

64. Same Roots

65. The Avocado To My Toast

66. Sister Connection

67. Sister Club

68. My Witches

69. Let's Taco Bout Family

70. The She To My Nanigans