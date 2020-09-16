70 Group Chat Names For Sisters Who Are Always Texting Their Butter Halves
Your sisters were your first friends, and now, they're your forever friends. You're texting back and forth on the regular, which is why there's no better time than the present to solidify your favorite crew of humans with one of these group chat names for sisters. You know a chat that's constantly lighting up your phone needs an official name, and it should be something more than just "My Sisters."
Your sister chat is where you laugh at hilarious texts you receive from your parents, plan your holiday trips back home, and share funny memes only your family would understand. It's a special outlet you go to when you just need to vent or spill the tea. Your sisters are always there for you, whether you live long-distance or right down the hall from each other. That's why you need to show your group chat as much love as you have for each other.
If you're always reminiscing on embarrassing stories from your childhood and laughing at inside jokes, you need a name that will make you LOL like a quality sister pun. If they're your ride or dies for life, you'll want a name that shines with familial pride. You can also choose a name based on how many of you there, like "The Fantastic Four." Since you're usually on the same page, picking out a name is as easy as sending out this list of 70 sister group chat names and voting on your faves.
1. The Sibs
2. My Sister Lining
3. Butter Than Ever
4. Sister Crew
5. You Can't Sip With Us
6. The Kids Table 4 Life
7. Sister, Sister
8. My Sea-Stars
9. Give Me Back My Sweater
10. Sisters Only
11. Family Secrets Inside
12. Besties 4 Life
13. My First Friends
14. The Trio
15. The Three Musketeers
16. Fantastic Four
17. Hanson Sisters
18. Spice Girls
19. The Queen Bees
20. Nacho Average Sisters
21. I Carrot Lot About You
22. Love You From My Head Tomatoes
23. My Butter Halves
24. Hey Soul Sister — Train, "Hey, Soul Sister"
25. Love A Waffle Lot
26. Sister Secrets
27. We Share Clothes
28. All Good In The Sisterhood
29. Don't Mess With Us
30. Tea-rific Sisters
31. My Role Models
32. My Otter Halves
33. Sisters Before Misters
34. Lettuce Chat
35. Everyone Romaine Calm
36. Spill The Beans
37. Souper Sisters
38. My Favorite Human Beans
39. World's Best Sisters
40. Shrimply The Best
41. Llamazing Sisters
42. Berry Best Sisters
43. I Love You S'more
44. Power Puff Girls
45. Gossip Girls
46. Family Bonding Time
47. Purrfect Sisters
48. Apples From The Same Tree
49. We're Not Twins, We're Sisters
50. Good Genes
51. Don't Tell Mom
52. My Cheerleaders
53. My Support Bras
54. Watts Up Sisters
55. We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"
56. Yoda Best Sisters
57. We Were Mermaid To Be Sisters
58. Family Reunion Stars
59. Let's Start A Band
60. Kind Of A Big Dill
61. Hot Tea Found Here
62. Sister Chats
63. Sister Sesh
64. Same Roots
65. The Avocado To My Toast
66. Sister Connection
67. Sister Club
68. My Witches
69. Let's Taco Bout Family
70. The She To My Nanigans