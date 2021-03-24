45 Funny Group Chat Names For Sisters Who Love To LOL Together

Whenever you come across a hilarious TikTok video or meme, your first thought is, "I have to send this to my sisters." You share everything with them, from your playlists, to your TV show theories, and (inevitably) the clothes in your closet. Plus, you have the same sense of humor, which is why you're eager to find funny group chat names for sisters that'll make your siblings LOL.

The funny group chat name you pick could be a reference to a show you watch together like Schitt's Creek or The Office. You've considered a food pun, too, since you and your sisters love to try out new recipes together, and order takeout from different spots around your city or town. It's key to not only think about what would make your siblings text back, "Yes! I love it," but also what really speaks to your relationship with each other.

For example, when you were growing up, did you and your siblings race each other to the bathroom after a sandy day at the beach, just to claim the first pre-dinner shower? Did you vet each other's Tinder matches or go to Chipotle every Saturday afternoon? Those "traditions" can be a part of your sibling group chat name, and will give your sister crew a reason to laugh every time they receive a new message.

With that in mind, peruse these funny group chat names for sisters that will cue texts like, "LMAO" and "BRB, crying."

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

1. Just Sister Things

2. Sister Love Is Pho Real

3. Love You S'more Than Anything

4. Nacho Average Sisters

5. The Pizzas Of My Heart

6. I'm Telling Mom

7. Sisters Sending Memes

8. The Sanderson Sisters

9. POV: We're Sisters

10. Don't Touch My Stuff

11. Can I Borrow This?

12. It's A Full House

13. The Sister Bunch

14. Blossom, Buttercup, Bubbles

15. Spill The Tea, Sis

16. Ew, David — Schitt's Creek

17. Sister Emoji

18. That's What She Said — The Office

19. Gossip Girls

20. I Love This For Us

21. It's The Sister Love For Me

22. The CEOs Of Sisterhood

23. Flexing On My Sisters

24. The New Cheetah Girls

25. Swiping Right On My Sisters

CreativeDJ/E+/Getty Images

26. Slaying The Sister Game

27. We Got It From Our Mama

28. Having A Baja Blast

29. Sister Check

30. Let's Go Girls — Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman"

31. BFFs Since Birth

32. That's My Best Friend — Saweetie, "Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)"

33. Sour Patch Sisters

34. That Family Feelin'

35. You're Stuck With Us

36. Three's Company — Three's Company

37. We Have To Stan Each Other

38. Call Me, Beep Me — Kim Possible

39. Claim Your Leftovers

40. I'm Showering First

41. Grateful For You And Guac

42. Get In Formation — Beyoncé, "Formation"

43. Yoda Best Sisters

44. Give Me A Hug And Sis

45. My Favorite Humans