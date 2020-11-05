75 Group Chat Names For Your Mom & Sister Convos That Spill The Afternoon Tea
Group chats are everything when it comes to family and for spilling the tea, of course. The two members of your fam you solve the problems of the world with every day are probably your mom and your sister. Together, you stay on top of every update, which is why it's time to choose from these group chat names for your mom and sister convos to make your gossip sessions official. A generic name just won't cut it, so it's time to give your main chat something really special.
While you do use your mom and sister group chat for the typical checking in texts and sending family photos, it's mainly used for all the scoop that needs to be addressed. How else are you supposed to know the status of your cousin's relationship or when your favorite aunt got a brand new puppy? These are important details that can only be delivered to you through your group chat.
It's time to give your main chicks a fun title, like any of these 75 mom and sis group chat names. Go with something sweet or a reference to your fave movie. If you're having a hard time choosing, a pun is always a great choice. Once you decide on a name, you'll be ready to go back to sippin' and spillin' the hot tea with your favorite ladies.
1. Got It From Our Mama
2. We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"
3. My Gene Pool
4. Afternoon Tea
5. It's Always A Par-Tea
6. Ya'll Look Familiar
7. Like Mother Like Daughters
8. XOXO Gossip Girls
9. What's The Tea?
10. Sips Tea
11. Spilled Tea Here
12. Best-Teas
13. Full House
14. Mama's Girls
15. My Roll Models [bread emoji]
16. Wine Not?
17. And That's The Family Tea
18. Quali-Tea Time
19. Pour The Tea
20. Get The Par-Tea Started
21. My Brewtiful Family
22. Feeling Chat-Tea
23. [doughnut emoji] Know What I'd Do Without
24. My Favorite Squad
25. Family Heirlooms
26. My Tea Biscuits
27. Fam First
28. That's My Jam
29. Pass The Clotted Cream
30. No Diving In The Gene Pool
31. Family Ties
32. Modern Family
33. Tea Party
34. Tea's Hot
35. Chai Love You
36. Friends For A Oolong Time
37. My Cup Of Tea
38. Love From My Head Tomatoes
39. Ex-Straw-Dinary Family
40. Grape Job Raisin Us
41. The Furry Best Fam
42. Olive You
43. Grapeful For My Fam
44. Muffin Compares To You
45. We Are Royal-Tea
46. Just Being Honest
47. Family Bulletin Board
48. Family Newsletter
49. The Hot Goss
50. Nacho Average Family
51. Tea-Riffic Family
52. Mean A Latte To Me
53. The Chamber Of Secrets
54. The Dream Team
55. We Talk A Latte
56. Family Time
57. Calling A Family Meeting
58. The Circle Of Trust
59. You Can't Text With Us
60. My People
61. Tea Time
62. Always Got Thyme For You
63. Where To Send My Christmas Wish List
64. What's The WiFi?
65. Is That My Sweater?
66. Honest-Tea Is The Best Policy
67. Miss You A Waffle Lot
68. Everything's Butter With You
69. You Sweater Believe It
70. What's For Dinner?
71. A Virtual Hug
72. Happiness Begins Here
73. A Cup Of Tea
74. All You Knead Is Loaf
75. We Ain't Lion