40 WhatsApp Group Names For Family Members Who Are All Over The Globe

Before social media and cellphones, I was only able to see my cousins who live in Canada a few times a year. Christmas was my favorite, because we would be reunited and played major catch up on school and crushes. When we finally got cellphones, My cousins told me to download WhatsApp so that we could stay connected 24/7, and that's when we needed WhatsApp group names for family members.

When you have family throughout the globe, you still want to feel like you're all in the same place. Until we figure out teleportation, group messaging will have to do. Pretty much everyone I know has a group chat for their hometown friends, college besties, coworkers, and family members. It allows you to message each other whenever you have some tea to spill, and send photos and videos back and forth within seconds. WhatsApp is available internationally, making it super easy to stay in touch.

WhatsApp comes in handy when you're traveling abroad and want to keep your family and friends up-to-date on your adventures. I can't tell you how important it was having a group chat going while my family was in Europe this past summer. We had our group chat so we could reconnect whenever we went off on our own and share all our vacay photos right away with each other. It really is an important thing to remember on your next international getaway.

Now all you need to do is download the app, add everyone you want to talk to, and come up with a fun group name. It may sometimes feel like deciding on the right name can be as difficult as figuring out the science behind teleportation. (Just kidding, that's a little dramatic.) Nevertheless, I'm here to help you out. Just use any one of these 40 WhatsApp group chat names that are perfect for family members.

1. My Number Ones Since Day One

2. WhatsApp My Family

3. My Gene Pool

4. The Bloodline

5. F Is For Family Who Do Stuff Together

6. All In The Family

7. Family Matters

8. Full House

9. My Ride Or Dies

10. My People

11. The Family Squad

12. You Can't Text With Us

13. On Cloud Nine

14. Family Vacays

15. The Circle Of Trust

16. Don't Show Mom

17. What Our Parents Don't Know

18. World's Best Family

19. We Talk A Lot

20. You Can't Sip With Us

21. Home Is Where Your Family Is

22. Don't Forget To Call Your Parents

23. Family Photo Album

24. Squad's All Here

25. Never Far Apart

26. You'll Be In My Heart

27. The Dream Team

28. Sibling Love

29. Cousins Who WhatsApp Together Stay Together

30. The PB To My J

31. We're A Modern Family

32. My Childhood In A Nutshell

33. Really Gouda Siblings

34. Look What The Stork Dragged In

35. Abroad But Always In Your Heart

36. Family Adventures

37. Sister Act

38. My Family Heirlooms

39. We're All In This Together

40. No Distance Can Keep Us Apart