After you've received the coronavirus vaccine in its entirety, and completed the necessary waiting period, so much more of the world will be your oyster. You can ditch the virtual museum tours and national park documentaries (unless that's how you prefer to spend your time), and start seeing the places on your bucket list IRL. If you do decide to book and take that long-awaited post-vaccination trip — or vaxication, if you will — don't forget to pack these vaxication selfie captions for Instagram or TikTok.

You already posted your vaccine selfie when you first got jabbed. Even after that, you continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which currently notes that fully vaccinated people are typically safe to participate in outdoor activities without a mask, resume domestic travel, and gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people. You should still get tested if you begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19, wear a mask when requested, and review the guidelines for the place you want to travel to. Otherwise, you can roam freely and take selfies with seashells, snowy mountaintops, or skyscrapers. That means photos of your first excursion in more than a year, along with a clever quote, are on the horizon.

For those moments when you finally fulfill your wanderlust, make sure you have vaxication selfie captions on hand. It's only right to document your first post-vaccination trip with a glowing Instagram pic or TikTok video. Shot girl summer starts now.

"Living my best vaccinated life." "I'll never take a trip for granted again." "Welcome to my vaxication." "The wanderlust was so real." "Putting quarantine in the rearview mirror on this road trip." "Forget banana bread, my new hobby is traveling." "First trip after quarantine photo dump!" "Behind this mask, I'm smiling wider than ever before." "Checking out the palm tree emoji IRL." "Hashtag finally." "It's the window seat for me." "They're cute, adventurous, and vaccinated." "Getting back to my bucket list." "Love this vaccinated journey for me." "Catching flights, not COVID-19." "Out of my home office, be back later." "This is a sign to get vaccinated and go on vacation." "And nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free." — Kanye West, "Ghost Town" "Hot girl summer starts now." "This vacation was brought to you by Pfizer." "Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson on vacation be like..." "Live life, breathe air. I know somehow we're gonna get there, and feel so wonderful." — Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell, "Leave It All to Me" "I'm not on a regular vacation, I'm on a vaxication." "My mood is levitating like Dua Lipa on this vaxication." "It's another day of sun." — La La Land cast, "Another Day of Sun" "My vaxication outfits are truly unmatched." "I bought this bathing suit over a year ago. Please clap for its debut." "Pics or the vaxication didn't happen." "Ditched my sweatpants for a swimsuit." "If that's not a cause for alcohol, I don't know what is!" — Moira Rose, Schitt's Creek "These are the days we've been dreaming about." "Suitcase? Check. Vaccinated? Check." "My vaxication is everything I thought it would be, and more." "Beyond happy to be here."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.