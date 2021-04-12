As more and more states are opening up their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, you may start seeing more vaccine selfies show up on your Instagram feed. People are excited to finally get their jab, so it makes sense that they would want to share their enthusiasm with their followers. If you're thinking of doing it for the 'Gram as well, you'll need the help of these clever vaccine selfie Instagram captions to make posting just like getting the shot — quick and easy.

The vaccine selfie (aka vaxxie) trend has become so popular, even fashion is reflecting it. So many people are going out and getting vaccine-ready styles like cute off-the-shoulder tops and cold shoulder sweaters to wear to their vaccine appointments so their arms are easily accessible — and they look good doing it. Just make sure that if you are posting a vaccine selfie with your card, you're blocking out all the important information like your date of birth, so you don't fall victim to scammers. In fact, it's probably better (and safer) just to post a cute selfie of you with your bandage. With any of these smart vaccine selfie captions, your friends will know exactly what your pic is all about. So, go ahead and celebrate by posting a shot for everyone to see.