Krispy Kreme is offering some freebies that'll make your 2021 a little sweeter. The best part is, there's absolutely no purchase necessary for the chain's free doughnut deals, one of which lasts through the end of the year. If you're ready to snag some tasty treats in 2021, here's how to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme dropped its two new promotions on Monday, March 22, and there's plenty to celebrate for doughnut fans. First off, the chain is giving away free doughnuts to those who get vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to support customers through the vaccination process. Even if you don't qualify for the vaccine offer, you can head to Krispy Kreme during its "Motivation Mondays" spring deal and get your hands on a free doughnut and coffee. Check out these two freebie promotions for your next visit to Krispy Kreme.

How To Get Free Doughnuts With Your Vaccine Card:

You can get a free Original Glazed doughnut if you show your COVID-19 vaccination card at a participating nationwide Krispy Kreme beginning Monday, March 22. Your vaccination card will need to show that you've received at least one of the two shots of the Modern or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It's important to note that a sticker showing you've received a COVID-19 vaccine won't qualify as valid proof, so make sure to bring in your vaccination card. (The staff won't document or take photos of your vaccine card.)

The free doughnut offer is only valid for in-restaurant or drive-thru orders, which means you won't be able to redeem the deal if you order online or through delivery. Since Krispy Kreme's vaccine offer is available all day, everyday through 2021, you have plenty of time to get your hands on your free treat.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

How To Get Free Doughnuts During "Motivation Mondays":

To help customers start the week on a sweet note, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free medium brewed hot or iced coffee and one free Original Glazed doughnut during its "Motivation Mondays" weekly deal. To snag the offer, all you'll need to do is head to a participating nationwide Krispy Kreme location on any Monday from March 29 through May 24 — there's no purchase necessary. You can score the offer every week, which means you have a chance at brightening every Monday for nine straight weeks.

On top of the freebies, there's also a “Be Sweet Weekends" promotion that'll have you spreading the doughnut love this season. You'll get a "Be Sweet Dozen," which you can give to your BFF or neighbor (or yourself), for only $1 when you order any dozen doughnuts. The "Sweet Dozen," which features the chain's signature Original Glazed doughnuts with smiley faces, will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from March 27 through May 23.

When you head out to Krispy Kreme to pick up some doughnuts, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.