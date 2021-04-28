Summer 2020 may have been a bust due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to increasing vaccine availability, summer 2021 is already looking much more promising. And once you're fully vaccinated, there's no better way to celebrate your COVID-19 immunity than with a hot AF IG post. The best Instagram captions for your shot girl summer pics simultaneously boast your new status as a fully-vaxed queen and (hopefully!) encourage anyone who hasn't signed up for their vaccine yet to get TF on it. It's a win-win.

On April 27, public health officials updated outdoor safety guidelines, and CDC's new mask guidance says vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask outdoors if they're walking, running, hiking, or biking alone, with members of their household, or if they're attending small outdoor gatherings. What that means: shot girl summer is officially on its way. These post-vaccination Instagram captions are perfect for all your pics as a post-shot hottie.

1. Vaxed, waxed, and looking like a snack.

2. Kiss me, I'm vaccinated!

3. Maybe it's just my imagination, but I feel like I'm even cuter now that I'm COVID-immune.

4. I call this the Pfizer smize.

5. Immune to COVID, susceptible to suggestion 😉

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

6. Vaxed is the new black.

7. Feeling extra hot post-shot.

8. Break up with your girlfriend 'cause I'm vaxed.

9. It's a shot girl summer, so you know she got it lit.

10. Maybe she's born with it... maybe it's her COVID vaccine.

11. The club can't even handle me right now. #vaccinated

12. COVID vaccinations call for hot girl vacations.

13. She's a Modern(a) woman.

14. I do my hair toss, check my nails. Baby, how you feeling? Feeling vaxed as hell 💅

15. COVID immunity goes best with a little black dress.

JuiceBros/E+/Getty Images

16. Vaccinated and it feels so good.

17. Chilling out, vaxed, relaxing all cool.

18. All the shot girls, make it pop, pop, pop.

19. Currently accepting applications for a fellow vaccinated hottie.

20. So shot I'll melt your popsicle 💉

21. Taking this opportunity to celebrate my immunity.

22. A fully-vaccinated hottie walks into a bar.

23. COVID? I don't know her.

24. This hot girl moment has been sponsored by modern medicine.

25. I can't talk right now — I'm doing shot girl sh*t.

Hope you're ready for your close-up!