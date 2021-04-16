Thanks to increasing vaccine availability and declining COVID-19 cases, it's only a matter of time before date night is no longer considered a risk. And of course, there's no better way to celebrate your first big post-vaccine night out with your boo than with a cute IG. The best Instagram captions for your first post-vaccine date serve a dual purpose: They'll make your followers smile, and they'll (hopefully) encourage anyone who hasn't signed up for their vaccine yet to get on it.

Keep in mind that even if you're fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends wearing masks and social distancing in public places, so it might be a while before things feel "normal" again. However, once you and your partner are fully vaxed, you can enjoy a private date night together indoors without masks or physical distancing, which is a big win. Risk of infection while dining indoors is also lower for fully vaccinated people, so you and your SO may even feel comfortable visiting a restaurant.

However you decide to spend your first fully-vaxed date night, these IG captions are the perfect way to commemorate the occasion. Go ahead and take that post-shot snapshot — you and your partner deserve to celebrate.

Sellwell/Moment/Getty Images

1. Vaxed, waxed, and ready for date night.

2. These are the smiles of two COVID-immune cuties having their first indoor dining experience in over a year.

3. Maybe it's just my imagination, but I feel like we're even sexier now that we're COVID-immune.

4. We are the picture of Modern(a) love.

5. We call this the Pfizer smize.

6. This [your name] & [their name] date night was made possible by Johnson & Johnson.

7. Couples who get vaccinated together stay together.

8. Vaccinated and it feels so good.

9. Kiss me, I'm vaccinated!

10. Taking this opportunity to celebrate our immunity.

11. Vaxed is the new black.

12. Date night sponsored by modern science.

13. It's time to wine — we're fully vaccinated.

Ika84/E+/Getty Images

14. Four vaccine doses and two weeks later, we are one happy couple.

15. We're feeling extra hot post-shot. #vaccinated

16. We were due for a little post-vax relaxing.

17. Celebrating our new antibodies with extra appetizers.

18. Four Fauci ouchies later, it's date night time.

19. Goodbye, date night Zooms — we're COVID-immune.

20. Two fully-vaccinated hotties walk into a bar.

21. COVID immunity goes best with a little black dress.

22. I do my hair toss, check my nails. Baby, how you feeling? Feeling vaxed as hell.

23. Congrats, babe! We're one step closer to ditching these masks and kissing whenever we want.

24. COVID vaccinations calls for special occasions.

25. Fact: Date night is hotter when you're immune to COVID.

Happy first post-vaccine date night, friends!