There's nothing quite like your college years. Not only is the experience about attending classes, networking, and earning a degree, but it’s also about the friends and memories you make along the way. The bond you have with your college besties is still so strong long after you graduate. For instance, you text your college BFFs on the regular, and you love sharing some of your fave #TBT snaps with them on the 'gram. That's precisely why you need some captions for throwback college pictures. They'll make you smile every time you head to the 'gram to post.

As a matter of fact, there have been plenty of times when your college group chat reminds you of something you did back in school, and it has you scrolling back through your camera roll to find that exact moment in time. When you discover the adorable pic of you and your roomies staying up late studying for finals or putting together the most epic plates of food in the dining hall, it's a must-post. In fact, you might even want to do a #TBT college photo dump of all your favorite snaps so you don't have to pick just one.

These college quotes are here to make posting so seamless. So, get ready to relive every step of your college journey with any of these 30 throwback captions and pics on your feed.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

1. "The good old days."

2. "Can we go back, but not have to attend any classes?"

3. "I miss those dining hall waffles."

4. "Meet me on the quad?"

5. "I wish I knew were this outfit was."

6. "We were there for a good time, not a long time."

7. "Never forget the power of a fire outfit on the first day of classes."

8. "Those late-night study sessions were something else."

9. "I miss our dorm room sleepovers."

10. "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris Bueller's Day Off

11. "Remember this babe cave?"

12. "I really put the 'pro' in procrastination, didn't I?"

13. "Avoiding the future a bit by remembering the past."

14. "Throwing it back to when we thrived."

15. "#CollegeLife."

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

16. "My university motto was always: If tomorrow isn't the due date, today is not the do date."

17. "We may have graduated, but these memories will last forever."

18. "Do you think I can still get discounts with my university ID?"

19. "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, this one only has three: I miss this."

20. "I still wear that sweater all the time."

21. "Those really were the best years of my life."

22. "Remember when we all lived together in one dorm? I’m never taking anything for granted ever again."

23. "I'd love a late-night diner sesh right now."

24. "I guess you had to be there."

25. "I'm good at living in the moment, but better at reliving my college moments."

26. "College was worth it for the friends."

27. "We're all a degree hotter than we were in this pic."

28. "My faves then and now."

29. "Oh, those college ways."

30. "Hold on to your memories tight, but your dreams even tighter."