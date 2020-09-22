80 Group Chat Names For Sorority Sisters That Totally Say, "Phi Love You"

The bond you share with your sorority sisters is a bond for life. You may not be sisters by blood, but you love each other like family, which is why you have a group chat that's constantly making your phone buzz. You immediately text your sisters when you have something funny to share, need to dish some hot gossip, or simply need unfiltered outfit advice. That's why these group chat names for sorority sisters will come in handy for your crew.
Your sister squad chat deserves something with more spunk and personality than "Sorority Sisters." That's where these 80 group chat names for sorority sisters comes in to play and slay. Upgrade your current group with a Greek life pun that will make you all laugh out loud, or something sweet that's a daily reminder of how much you care about each other.
Out of everything you get to take away from your college experience, your sisters are likely your nearest and dearest. After all, they're your sisters for life, and not just for the four years you're a student. So, make sure you have a chat that will last you for years to come.
1. Rhino We'll Be Sisters Forever
2. Turtley Awesome Sisters
3. Pizza My Theta Phi
4. The Golden Girls
5. Sisters For Life
6. Sister Act
7. Tea Time With The Sisters
8. Sister Time
9. It's All Greek To Me
10. My Non-Biological Sisters
11. The Alphas
12. Theta Phi Love You
13. Omega Fan Of You
14. Sister Squad
15. Hey Soul Sister — Train, "Hey, Soul Sister"
16. Chi Love My Sisters
17. Bunch Of Cu-Teas
18. On Wednesdays We Wear Pink — Mean Girls
19. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Texts
20. Pizza My Pi
21. Messy Bun-Lovers
22. Campus Cuties
23. My Quad Squad
24. Gamma More
25. Nu Sisters
26. Zeta Late Than Never
27. Nacho Average Sisters
28. What A Rush
29. Sister, Sister — Sister, Sister
30. Think Pink
31. My Future Bridesmaids
32. Love A Waffle Lot
33. My Housemates
34. Sorority Life
35. We Only Fly Delta
36. Cannot Espresso How Much You Bean To Me
37. The Chamber Of Secrets
38. One In A Melon
39. Orange You Glad To Be My Sisters
40. The Kappas
41. Love A Latte
42. Phi Love Mu Girls
43. Sister Meeting
44. Let's Rush
45. Charlie's Angels
46. Sisterly Love
47. Kappa x3
48. Kappa Alpha Sprouts
49. Some Fineapples
50. Closet Sharers
51. Our House
52. The Sorority Tea
53. Sorority Rules
54. World's Best Sisters
55. Shrimply The Best Sisters
56. The Kiwi To My Heart
57. The Mixer Queens
58. We're All Booked Up
59. Let's Taco 'Bout This Chapter
60. C-rushing It
61. Sodium Funny Sisters
62. Big Little Pies
63. We've Got School Spirit [ghost emoji]
64. The Best Chapter
65. We Are PHIne
66. Espresso Your Letters
67. Always Alphas
68. Queen Bee Sorority
69. Sister Bonding Time
70. Beta-ful Sisters
71. Sisterly Advice
72. Mermaid To Be Sisters
73. The Heathers Of Campus
74. My Flock
75. Big Girls Do Phi
76. Life Of Pi
77. The Keys to My Heart
78. Full House
79. Best House On Campus
80. The Real House Sisters Of [insert college name]