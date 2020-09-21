The leaves are turning bright hues of red, yellow, and gold, so orange you ready to cruise into the season in style? Taking a road trip with your roomies might be your (caramel apple) jam in the fall, and you have lots of planning to do. In addition to putting together a sizzlin' playlist, your first matter of business is choosing from this list of group chat names for road trips this fall. Make things official so you and your buds can get in the seasonal #mood ASAP.

Choosing a group chat name can be easy if you decide to go with one that fits the vibe of your crew. For a crew who's most looking forward to eating yummy seasonal snacks like pumpkin spice popcorn and pumpkin snicker-doodles in the car, go with a food pun. For groups who love to sing at the top of their lungs in the car, go with song lyrics that have that fall feeling. Whatever you choose, you'll be happy you have a solid chat to turn to during your planning stages and when you're out on the road and sharing pics.

After all, a weekend road trip is a great way to check out the vibrant foliage firsthand. Head to a pumpkin patch, visit a haunted drive-thru experience, or hike amongst the crisp fallen leaves. With a well-planned-out road trip, you'll be able to check off a few outdoor activities on your bucket list at once while having major bonding time in the car with your besties.

Dean Mitchell/E+/Getty Images

1. You Won't Beleaf Us

2. Unbe-leaf-able Road Trip

3. Cruising Into Fall

4. Are We There Yet?

5. Raising The Car

6. Road Trip Crew

7. Fallen For This Crew

8. The Pumpkin Spice Tea

9. Gourdgeous Roadies

10. Feeling Fa-BOO-lous

11. RV There Yet?

12. Wheel See You Later

13. Latte Good Times Ahead

14. We're Free Fallin'

15. Road Trip Boos

16. Pumpkin To Talk About

17. My Road Trip Witches

18. Kind Of A Big Wheel

19. Keeping It Wheel

20. Feeling Gourd

21. Squash Goals

22. Leaf It All Behind

23. Wheely Good Friends

24. 'Tis The Season To Be Fall-y

25. Souper Friends

26. Feeling Just Travelous

27. Fall Getaway Crew

28. On The Road Again — Willie Nelson, "On the Road Again"

29. Gourd Times Only

30. Take The Scenic Route

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

31. Fall Foliage Lovers

32. A PSL In Hand

33. You Really Autumn Know

34. The Apple Of My Pie

35. May The Forest Be With You

36. Be All That You Van Be

37. What's The Game Van?

38. Amaizing Road Trip

39. Applely Ever After

40. Chai Everything

41. Having A Gourd Time

42. Gourd Vibes

43. Life's Gourd On The Road

44. Oak-ay Let's Go

45. Having A Pine Time

46. Hay There Roadies

47. Never Leaf This Crew

48. Pumpkin Spice Things Up

49. Don't Stop Be-leafing

50. Go Big Or Gourd Home

51. Love You A Pumpkin Spice Latte

52. Jeep In Thought

53. Road Trip Playlist Makers

54. Leaf It To Us

55. Pumpkin Crew

56. We've Got Drive

57. Fall Squad

58. Bear With Me

59. The Sanderson Sisters

60. Come, We Fly — Hocus Pocus