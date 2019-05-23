Sometimes, things are just better when they come in sets of three. Imagine three doughnuts or three slices of pizza instead of just one or two. It's a way better situation, am I right? Three is a great number, and that's exactly why you feel #blessed to not have just one BFF, but two. Combined, you are three glorious besties who talk all the time. That's why you need group chat names for three best friends to seriously upgrade your text chain.

I don't know about you, but group chat names help me stay organized from chat to chat. You probably have your family texting in one group, your coworkers in another, and a chat dedicated to your roommates. Your go-to chain is the one with your best friends in it, but unless you have a name attached to it, it might get mixed in with the others. I mean, you don't really want to send a pic of a first date outfit to your family when you meant to send it to your besties for their feedback, right? That's why a group chat name is necessary.

Instead of all of your names listed, it should be a name that's easy to remember and makes sending memes back and forth so much easier. If you already have an inside joke name you call yourselves, you could go with that. Though, if you need some inspiration, you might want to use any of these 58 group names. Send the list to your besties, and see which one is unanimously the favorite.

1. Charlie's Angels

2. The Powerpuff Girls

3. Takes Three To Spill The Tea

4. Trio Chat's Poppin'

5. Three Musketeers

6. Three's Company

7. Really Gouda Friends

8. Mermaid To Be Three

9. Terrific Trio

10. Mint To Be Three

11. One, Two, Three

12. Ride Or Dies

13. My Lucky Charms

14. The Three Bears

15. Three Witches

16. My Main Witches

17. Harry, Ron, And Hermione

18. Alvin And The Chipmunks

19. Fab Three

20. Huey, Dewey, And Louie

21. The Three Stooges

22. Three Strikes You're Out

23. Rule Of Threes

24. Stole A Pizza My Heart

25. Peanut Butter And Jelly

26. Stop And Spill The Tea

27. Three-rrific Friends

28. My Best-Teas

29. Mermaid To Be BFFs

30. My Main Beaches

31. Dream Three

32. Peas In A Pod

33. BLT

34. Three Little Pigs

35. Three Queens

36. The Pack

37. We Run The World — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"

38. Peachy Queens

39. Kind Of A Big Dill

40. Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls

41. The Golden Trio

42. The Golden Girls

43. Bae-Goals

44. Three Of A Kind

45. D3: The Mighty Ducks

46. Triple Threat

47. My Best Buds

48. Best Friends Forever

49. My Support Bras

50. The Real Housewives

51. Sanderson Sisters

52. Birds Of A Feather

53. My Sea-sters

54. Resting Beach Faces

55. Squad Goals

56. Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have — Zach Galifianakis, "Three Best Friends"

57. Wild Flowers

58. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without