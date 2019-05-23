58 Group Chat Names For 3 Best Friends, Because You Can't Stop Texting Your Terrific Trio
Sometimes, things are just better when they come in sets of three. Imagine three doughnuts or three slices of pizza instead of just one or two. It's a way better situation, am I right? Three is a great number, and that's exactly why you feel #blessed to not have just one BFF, but two. Combined, you are three glorious besties who talk all the time. That's why you need group chat names for three best friends to seriously upgrade your text chain.
I don't know about you, but group chat names help me stay organized from chat to chat. You probably have your family texting in one group, your coworkers in another, and a chat dedicated to your roommates. Your go-to chain is the one with your best friends in it, but unless you have a name attached to it, it might get mixed in with the others. I mean, you don't really want to send a pic of a first date outfit to your family when you meant to send it to your besties for their feedback, right? That's why a group chat name is necessary.
Instead of all of your names listed, it should be a name that's easy to remember and makes sending memes back and forth so much easier. If you already have an inside joke name you call yourselves, you could go with that. Though, if you need some inspiration, you might want to use any of these 58 group names. Send the list to your besties, and see which one is unanimously the favorite.
1. Charlie's Angels
2. The Powerpuff Girls
3. Takes Three To Spill The Tea
4. Trio Chat's Poppin'
5. Three Musketeers
6. Three's Company
7. Really Gouda Friends
8. Mermaid To Be Three
9. Terrific Trio
10. Mint To Be Three
11. One, Two, Three
12. Ride Or Dies
13. My Lucky Charms
14. The Three Bears
15. Three Witches
16. My Main Witches
17. Harry, Ron, And Hermione
18. Alvin And The Chipmunks
19. Fab Three
20. Huey, Dewey, And Louie
21. The Three Stooges
22. Three Strikes You're Out
23. Rule Of Threes
24. Stole A Pizza My Heart
25. Peanut Butter And Jelly
26. Stop And Spill The Tea
27. Three-rrific Friends
28. My Best-Teas
29. Mermaid To Be BFFs
30. My Main Beaches
31. Dream Three
32. Peas In A Pod
33. BLT
34. Three Little Pigs
35. Three Queens
36. The Pack
37. We Run The World — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"
38. Peachy Queens
39. Kind Of A Big Dill
40. Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
41. The Golden Trio
42. The Golden Girls
43. Bae-Goals
44. Three Of A Kind
45. D3: The Mighty Ducks
46. Triple Threat
47. My Best Buds
48. Best Friends Forever
49. My Support Bras
50. The Real Housewives
51. Sanderson Sisters
52. Birds Of A Feather
53. My Sea-sters
54. Resting Beach Faces
55. Squad Goals
56. Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have — Zach Galifianakis, "Three Best Friends"
57. Wild Flowers
58. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without