Standing sex postions are one of those things that sound like a great idea and look super hot in movies. But if youve actually tried them IRL, then chances are you've learned they are a lot tricker than they might seem if you don't know which sex moves to try standing up are actually, ahem, achievable. It turns out that taking your adult fun time vertical doesn't have to be all that difficult — and, when done right, then wow are they hot. It also doesn't hurt that a few of these are perfect for a clandestine hookup when you and your boo are so turned on you can't wait to find a bed.

So, if you're ready to spice it up with some standing-room-only sex, here is how to take things to new heights (pun intended) with positons where either one or both partners is standing — but aren't so crazy you'll end up with a sex-related injury. Because nothing puts damper on your sexy times like a run to the emergency room and having to explain how you got said injury. If this all sounds fun (sans the bodily harm), then here are some standing sex postions for you to try tonight.

1. The Wham Bam Thank You Door Jam Giphy In the movies, standing sex means one partner lifting and penetrating the other while supporting their weight and grinding away. It looks pretty hot, and if your partner has the upper body strength, great. For the rest of us, having a little extra structural support can make this a more realistic — but just as hot — reality. To achieve this standing position, find the closest door jam and arrange yourself so that you are each leaning back on an opposite side, with your feet braced on the other side (basically, you'll be shaped like an X). The receiving partner lifts one leg and wraps it around the penetrating partner for access. All the standing sexiness with none of the back injuries — hot.

2. X Marks The Spot Giphy Not all standing positions require both parties to be upright, so if you prefer to keep it horizontal this position gives you the best of both worlds — and then some. To get into this position, have the receiving partner lay on the edge of a flat surface like a counter or table. Then, the standing, penetrating partner enters them, lifts their leg, and crosses it in front of them, allowing them to rest their legs on their shoulders. This creates a super tight fit that feels amazing for everyone.

3. The Three-Legged Love Sesh Giphy Want a more tradiontal standing sex position? Then look no further than the Three Legged Sex Sesh. To get into this position, have the penetrating partner stand firmly on both legs, then the receiving partner lifts one leg and wraps it around the back of their partner. For some additional support, this can be done up against a wall. This one is a classic, but is definitely a bit more work — though it's worth it.

4. Over The Edge Giphy If you love doggy then this standing position is about to be your new fave. To achieve this position, simply find something you can carefully lean over like a table, the arm of a couch, or the hood of your car if you're taking things outside the usual confines of the house. Then, the penetrating partner enters from the rear.