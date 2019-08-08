Few parts of the female sexual anatomy have been as widely debated as the G-spot. Until fairly recently, experts weren't even in agreement on whether or not it existed. As of now, the female G-spot isn't believed to be a separate sex organ, but rather, an area linked to the clitoris. So, what do G-spot orgasms feel like and how do you know if you've had one? Well, the answer might not be the same for everyone. "The G-spot isn’t a distinct organ, but an area of the body that is associated with the release of fluids," wrote Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, on her blog.

According to Carolanne Marcantonio , LMSW, senior sex therapist and co-founder of Wise Therapy, this area of the vagina can be defined a bit more specifically. "The G-spot is the urethral sponge hitting up against the vaginal wall," Marcantonio told Women's Health. "Similar to an erect penis, the sponge gets bigger when aroused, so you can find it better when you’re turned on." The sensitive area is "accessible through the upper wall of the vagina (toward the stomach)," agreed Dr. Jess.

If you're wondering what distinguishes a G-spot orgasm (also known as a vaginal orgasm) from a clitoral orgasm, since the G-spot is thought to be connected to the clitoris (similar to the roots of a tree) there's no way to know for sure. "It's believed that its sensitivity is connected to corollary stimulation of the female prostate (previously referred to as Skene’s glands), urethral sponge and inner clitoris," wrote Dr. Jess. According to Dr. Jess, G-spot stimulation can result in female ejaculation — when fluid is expelled from the female prostate. Again, while the possibility of the female sex organ releasing ejaculatory fluid has long been contested, research suggests that it can. That said, it's not clear whether every female body can or does experience female ejaculation in the same way, according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine.

It's also important to realize that not everyone finds G-spot stimulation to be particularly pleasurable. Some people even describe it as un-pleasurable, explained Dr. Jess. "I’ve heard women describe G-spot stimulation as irritating, weird, neutral, tickling, euphoric, sensational and unbelievably titillating," she added. "Each woman’s experience with the G-spot is unique and the degree of pleasure associated with this sensitive area can vary according to factors including arousal levels and monthly cycle." Although there may be a certain emphasis placed on certain types of female pleasure depending on who you ask, it's all subjective. Even though it can be tempting to compare your personal sexual experiences or sensation with those of others, this might not be the most productive way to think about sex and pleasure.

"The bottom line is that there is no right way to experience pleasure and no two bodies respond in the exact same way," confirmed Dr. Jess. While some people can orgasm from having this area stimulated, others might prefer something different. Ultimately, the most important thing is that you are enjoying the unique pleasure that your body experiences during sex.