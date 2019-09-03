The past few weeks have been kind of a blur for Swifties because they've been treated to so much new Taylor Swift content. Within just a short amount of time, Swifties have gotten Taylor Swift's "Lover" music video and Lover album, as well as Swift's performances on Good Morning America and at the 2019 MTV VMAs (where Swift took home awards for Video of the Year, Video for Good, and Best Visual Effects). It's definitely been amazing getting so much TS content, but the Lover album has been the best of them all. If you're just a casual fan, you've probably been listening to Lover on Spotify, but if you're a true Swiftie, well, you've probably been enjoying the four deluxe versions of Lover from Target that also come with Swift's diary entries. Which is why fans found so many secrets in Taylor Swift's 'Lover' diary entries.

Throughout her career, Swift has used her music to express all her innermost feelings. She's been an open book and really doesn't hold back with spilling secrets in her lyrics. Just on Lover alone, fans think Swift has referenced Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Scooter Braun, and Joe Alwyn (but not by name, of course). Taylor Swift's diary entries have been no different, as the star spilled some huge secrets about her personal life and career in them. Here are the five biggest revelations from Swift's diary entries:

1. THE ORIGINAL LYRICS FOR "ALL TOO WELL" WERE SO DIFFERENT

Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" is a fan-favorite song. She even sang it at the 2014 Grammys. Fans love the song so much, so they were really surprised to find out that the original lyrics for the track were totally different than the lyrics Swift eventually sang on her album.

The opening line for "All Too Well" was actually supposed to be: “I walked through the door with you. The air was cold. Pictures on the fireplace, you’re showing me around."

Another verse was also originally, “There we are again when you blew the candle out. Took this blazing love, steered it right into the ground. Running scared, I was there."

But what hit fans in the feels the most was the original bridge: "There we are again, you’re crying on the phone. Realized you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known," Swift wrote.

2. HER REACTION TO KANYE WEST INTERRUPTING HER VMAS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH WAS SO SAD

Everyone knows about the infamous moment when Kanye West interrupted Swift's Video of the Year acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, but no one knew exactly what went through Swift's mind back then until now.

In a diary entry dated Sept. 18, 2009, Swift revealed, “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.' Well… apparently…. It does."

Ouch. That one hurt. Having someone interrupt one of the biggest moments in your career on live television is definitely something you won't ever forget.

3. SWIFT WANTED TO KEEP HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JOE ALWYN PRIVATE

Swift may not be shy about referencing Joe Alwyn in her songs now (just listen to "London Boy" or "Paper Rings"), but there was a time when she didn't want the world to know about her and Alwyn's relationship at all.

In a note dated Jan. 3, 2017, Swift wrote, “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things. We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change or become too complicated or intruded upon.”

Change is a big theme in Swift's Lover, which she talks about specifically in her song "Cornelia Street," which is supposedly about her and Joe Alwyn's ~courtship~ in New York in 2016.

She ended her note with, “But it’s senseless to worry about someday not being happy when I am happy now. OK. Breathe.”

4. HER THOUGHTS ON SCOTT BORCHETTA BEFORE THE SCOOTER BRAUN DEAL

At the center of all the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama was Scott Borchetta, aka Big Machine Label Group's CEO, who sold Swift's masters to Braun despite supposedly knowing that she and Braun didn't have a good relationship. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to," Swift wrote in an open letter on Tumblr.

In a November 2004 Lover diary entry, Swift shared her optimistic thoughts about working with Scott Borchetta at first.

She said:

I could get a deal right now with [Capitol], but not the deal I would want. So on the other hand, there's Scott Borchetta, who we met w/ at Universal. And you know, I really loved all the stuff he said in the meeting, and he stayed for the whole Bluebird show. And he's so passionate about this project. I think that's the way we're gonna go, I want to surround myself with passionate people. I'm not sad about Capitol, b/c I don't want to be lost on a big label, like with RCA.

5. THE 2008 MET GALA WAS WHEN SWIFT REALIZED SHE WAS FAMOUS

With all the Met Gala events Swift's been to, it's hard to believe there was once a time when she was a Met Gala newbie. In a May 2008 diary entry, Swift called the Met Gala, “THE party of the year," and said she was blown away by how the paparazzi instantly recognized her. She wrote, "The paps started SCREAMING for me. It was crazy."

Swift also said that she was able to meet a lot of celebrities on the red carpet like Anna Wintour, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Giorgio Armani. Once she went inside, Swift said she saw even more high-profile celebs.

"I saw every celebrity ever created. Scarlett Johansson, Gisele, Tom Brady, Beyoncé, Jon Bon Jovi (who called me over to talk to him), Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. EVERYONE," she gushed.

Fast forward to today and now celebrities are gushing over her. Wow, Swift's diary entries definitely reveal a lot, and knowing her secrets only makes me want to go stream Lover some more because as fans know, Swift deserves all her success!