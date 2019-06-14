Taylor Swift may have made "peace at last" with Katy Perry, but that doesn't mean that she's forgiven all her enemies, particularly Kim Kardashian, who the singer has a long history with. Because Taylor Swift is no stranger to calling out people in her songs, her fans are wondering if her new single "You Need To Calm Down," could possible be about the reality star. So, is Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” about Kim Kardashian? Let's investigate.

Everyone knows that Swift's 2017 Reputation album was a response to her feud with Kim Kardashian. A year before the album's release in 2016, Kardashian claimed that Swift approved of Kayne West's controversial "Famous" lyrics about her and supposedly had proof. At the time, the internet sided with Kardashian and canceled Swift by flooding her social media with snake emojis. Instead of letting the haters get to her, Swift created Reputation as a means of reclaiming her own narrative, or reputation, hence the title. The album's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do," was very obviously about Kardashian, especially because the song's music video had tons of snake symbols in it.

It's been two years since then, but that doesn't mean Swift and Kardashian are ready to put the past behind them. In fact, when Swift released "ME," fans believed Kardashian shaded the singer on Instagram by posting a picture of snake jewelry right around the same time that the song released, according to Us Weekly. Yup, snakes have pretty much become a symbol of Swift and Kardashian's feud, and get this, a snake even appears on Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" single cover.

The song's lyrics also seem to be directed at someone.

Just take a look at the first verse:

You are somebody that I don't know / But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón / And I'm just like, damn, it's 7 AM / Say it in the street, that's a knock-out / But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out / And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?"

Yeah, Swift is talking about someone alright, someone who apparently takes shots at her on social media. But who could that person possibly be? Let's take a look at the pre-chorus:

And I ain't tryna mess with your self-expression / But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun / And snakes and stones never broke my bones

Ah-ha! There goes Swift with another snake reference. That was pretty much all fans needed to conclude that "You Need To Calm Down" is about Kim Kardashian.

Swifties even started to tweet "You Need To Calm Down" in response to Kim Kardashian;s National Snake Day tweet as soon as the song released.

So, is Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" about Kim Kardashian? I don't know the answer for sure, but Swifties seem to think so! But I'll let you decide for yourself!

You can listen to "You Need To Calm Down" on Spotify below.