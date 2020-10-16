You're totally in #fallmode. You have harvest-scented candles lit throughout your home, you're watching Hocus Pocus almost every night, and you're baking lots of pumpkin treats. So far, you may have made a pumpkin spice cake and even pumpkin pancakes. Stop flipping through your recipe books and check out these delicious pumpkin spice cookie recipes on YouTube. Not to get too sappy, but you and this autumn dessert will be a real batch made in heaven.

To get started, you'll just need a few baking essentials like a mixing bowl, a hand mixer, and even a rolling pin. In addition, you'll need some sweet ingredients like brown sugar, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. Once you have your tools and ingredients gathered up, you'll want to pull up your chosen YouTube tutorial from below on your phone or iPad, and place it in a convenient spot where you can always refer back to it.

The thing about baking that makes it different than cooking is that your measurements have to be exact. If they aren't, then your cookies might not come out right or rise once placed in the oven. So, follow one of the pumpkin spice cookie recipes here to a tee, and you'll have a true batch made in heaven.

1. Pumpkin Spiced Cookies This recipe will make you want to mix a bowl of batter amongst your fall decor. It shows how relaxing baking can be, especially when you're surrounded by autumn vibes. You'll want to grab two big bowls before starting (one for your dry ingredients and one for your wet ones). Carefully mix the ingredients in the right order before placing a batch of 24 pumpkin spice cookies in the oven to bake. While they're baking, the recipe creator makes a sweet glaze of powdered sugar and vanilla extract that you can pour over the final product. TBH, that step makes this dessert look gourmet.

2. Pumpkin Cookies With Coconut Flakes These pumpkin spice cookies have a secret ingredient: coconut flakes. If you make them, your home will be filled with sweet aromas that'll remind you of both summer and fall. According to the recipe, you'll want to chill the dough you put together for a minimum of one hour, so make sure that you plan accordingly. Once your dough is chilled, it can be formed into balls on a pan and placed in the oven at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the edges get a little brown and crispy.

3. Pumpkin Snickerdoodles The classic snickerdoodle gets a delicious fall spin with this recipe. You'll just need melted (but cooled) unsalted butter, a bit of pumpkin puree, and granulated and brown sugar to get started. After stirring those ingredients together, you'll need just an egg yolk. The recipe creator explains that just the yolk of an egg adds to ultimate texture of the cookie, and ensures it's both soft and chewy. The final product will make your mouth water, and would pair nicely with a cup of tea.

4. Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies What's better than one pumpkin spice cookie? Two that have been made into a sandwich of sorts. This particular recipe on YouTube coaches you on how to make the homemade cookies by mixing together ground cloves, ginger, and cinnamon. After baking the cookies and letting them rest on the pan for a bit, you can mix cream cheese, butter, some vanilla extract, and powdered sugar to make the filling. Enjoy these sandwiches after a hearty bowl of turkey chili, or with a cup of hot cocoa to satisfy your sweet tooth.