If you're in college, you're probably short on two things: free time and cash. But hey, no judgment at all — I can totally relate. For most of my past Halloween celebrations, I've relied on easy, on-the-fly costumes instead of putting much thought into creating a look I'm really proud of. I've dressed up as Woody from Toy Story approximately five times; an old soccer uniform has always been another easy standby for me. But, if you want things to be different this year, these cheap Halloween 2018 costumes for college students will help you transform you into your all-time favorite role model, or even just something silly and fun — either way, you won't have to pull an all-nighter or break the bank to execute your idea.

Halloween is such a great time to express your interests in a unique way, and of course, it's always a perfect opportunity for a cool IG post, too. You can go in on some of these ideas with a group of friends, or just make a costume for yourself after you get back from class one day. The real trick to saving money this Halloween is to pick a costume idea you can execute with things you already have in your apartment or dorm room (or that you can at least borrow from a friend down the hall, or even your roommate).

The last thing you need is to drop $100 on a costume you'll wear exactly one time, that'll just make you itchy and uncomfortable the whole night anyway. Here are a few cheaper, easier ideas for your Halloween costume.

Embrace The Riverdale Drama Nava Rose on YouTube Immerse yourself in the suspenseful world of Riverdale by channeling the style of any of the show's uber-cool starring women: Betty, Veronica, or Cheryl. While many of the pieces in their costumes are likely to be found in your own closet, if you're craving a little arts and crafts time, this tutorial shows you how to create your own version of the iconic South Side Serpents jacket. The mysterious mood of the show is perfect to put on along with your costume for a spooky Halloween night.

Be Your Favorite Superhero Adventurous Geek on YouTube Black Panther is finally streaming on Netflix, which is entirely to blame for the lack of chores I checked off my to-do list this past weekend (#worthit). If you've already seen the movie, you don't need me to tell you that this film has so many powerful female characters to admire — like Shuri, who will be getting her own comic book series following the success of Black Panther, and whose look just so happens to work perfectly for an easy Halloween costume. Now, I won't lie: This DIY costume is a little more involved than some of the others, but the beautiful results will be well worth the effort. With a bodysuit, leggings, and a couple of arts and craft supplies, you'll transform into this badass tech genius in no time.

Become Your Go-To Starbucks Order Carly Cristman on YouTube If you're not a huge fan of TV or superheroes, you might want to show off your sweet tooth on Halloween instead. Embrace your obsession with the sugary fall staple that is the PSL by turning yourself into a giant version of the bev. TBH, the costume results are much cuter than you might expect from a beverage-focused concept, particularly the whipped cream-like, white ruffle at the top of the dress. Plus, this is a great excuse to carry around an actual pumpkin spice latte all day — you know, for the costume.

Honor Your Favorite Meme On The Internet Sonell Official on YouTube If a good Halloween costume for you is more about humor than anything else, try embodying one of the most viral memes of 2018: the adorable, 11-year-old Walmart yodeling kid. With a white button-up, jeans, a DIY bow tie, and some black boots, you'll be able to make a hilarious nod to meme culture — yodeling not required. This unique costume might just spark some reminiscing about the other memes that have come and gone this year, which is totally a bonus if you ask me.