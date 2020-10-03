You love spooky season a latte. When Halloween's creepin' around the corner, you know you can count on Starbucks to serve up the most fangtastic sips and treats. Since you'll want to snap some pics before you taste your sweet delights, you'll need some captions for Starbucks Halloween drinks to choose from before posting on the 'gram.

In the past, Starbucks has debuted extremely spooky sips, such as their Witch's Brew Crème Frappuccino and Zombie Frappuccino, which both come in festive colors. Along with those sips, you can expect to see fall favorites on the lineup, like the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte or Iced Chai Tea Latte. There's also a whole menu of secret items you can peruse... if you dare.

And if you're having a chill day at home in your PJs, consider whipping up copycat recipes of these festive Starbucks Halloween drinks in your own kitchen. Be sure to stock up on all the spooky ingredients, and once your concoction is complete, pour it into your fave mug or specialty Starbucks Halloween tumbler.

Capture a sippin' selfie and post it right away on Insta with any of these 40 Halloween Starbucks Instagram captions. The sweetness you'll serve on the 'gram will rake in all the likes.

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images

1. "What a brew-tiful October day."

2. "This is what my witch's brew looks like."

3. "I've got pumpkin to talk about."

4. "Starbucks makes me a real #basic witch."

5. "This latte is creepy good."

6. "I can be a real monster before I've had my coffee."

7. "Trick-or-treating myself to some Starbucks today."

8. "Doesn't this look fangtastic?"

9. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

10. "If it's Halloween-themed, I need it."

11. "Can it always be October?"

12. "It's a bloody good day when I've got Starbucks."

13. "This is Halloween!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas

14. "I can't foam a sentence until I've had my coffee."

15. "I don't give a frapp."

16. "My blood type is pumpkin spice latte."

17. "It's almost too pretty to drink. I said, 'almost.'"

18. "I vant to drink this Starbucks."

19. "Trading in my witch's brew for some cold brew today."

20. "I want to zombie where the Starbucks is."

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

21. "It's always more skelefun when there's coffee."

22. "Witch way to Starbucks?"

23. "I'm a hallow-queen with my Starbucks."

24. "I used my mon-star rewards on this drink."

25. "This frappuccino is eerie-sistable!"

26. "No need to ask. Yes, it's as delicious as it looks."

27. "Where have you bean all year?"

28. "I can't espresso how much I love Halloween."

29. "Cheers and bone appetit."

30. "I'm red-y to drink this frapp."

31. "Starbucks really whipped up something festive."

32. "I want to chai every Halloween drink there is."

33. "This latte is gourdgeous."

34. "Spice up your life." — Spice Girls, "Spice Up Your Life"

35. "This drink is Insta-worthy. Don't you a-green?"

36. "I don't care if it's candy corny, I love Starbucks."

37. "What a boo-tiful cup this is."

38. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

39. "Don't worry, be frappe-y!"

40. "I must be having deja brew, because it's Halloween again."