With fall comes the constant urge to curl up in a comfy oversized sweater with your favorite mug of coffee. Your morning dose of caffeine might be on your daily priorities list — especially during the work week. So, with a new season, consider sprucing up your usual routine with some of the best fall coffee drink YouTube tutorials. Instead of simply making drip coffee, you could be savoring a fall-flavored brew that'll get you in the right mood to take on the day.

Of course, there's the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte you'll likely want to enjoy the minute the weather starts getting crisp, but there are other yummy fall recipes you can try as well. You could be sippin' a Harry Potter-inspired butterbeer coffee while wearing your Hogwarts house sweater, or a peanut butter chocolate latte that reminds you of your favorite Halloween candy. Before you even check your inbox, treat yourself to a scrumptious breakfast of fluffy pumpkin pancakes and a maple sea salt latte.

Start off on the right foot by trying any of these 10 fall coffee recipes. You never know, you may just find your new favorite brew you'll want to enjoy all year round.

1. You Butter Try This Cookie Butter Caramel Latte This YouTube tutorial features three different fall recipes, but the cookie butter caramel latte sounds like something anyone with a sweet tooth seriously needs to try. If your go-to order is a caramel macchiato, this will be a fun twist on your usual sip. Since you love caramel, you can't forget to add a little drizzle on top that'll make your Instas pop.

2. You Won't Beleaf How Tasty This Maple Sea Salt Latte Is There are three more coffee recipes to check out in this video. If you're not sure where to start, go with the maple sea salt latte. It has that perfect sweet and salty combo that you love in kettle corn from the state fair.

3. This Butterbeer Latte Is For 'Harry Potter' Fans Harry Potter fans will love this butterbeer latte recipe. If you've always dreamed of ordering a butterbeer from the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, well, now's your chance to live out that fantasy at home. Not only can you enjoy this coffee in the morning, but also when you're cuddling close to your partner while watching Harry Potter.

4. This Quick Pumpkin Spice Latte Is An OG Favorite Having a good Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe on hand for fall is crucial. Feel free to press snooze on your alarm in the morning, because this PSL recipe is quick and easy when you only have five minutes to spare.

5. This Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter Latte Is A Fun Fall Mashup Switch things up with this pumpkin spice cookie butter latte. It's the ultimate combo of pumpkin spice and cookie butter. Any leftover cookie butter you have can be spread on top of mini waffles for a super sweet breakfast.

6. You'll Want S'more And S'more Of This Iced S'mores Coffee If fall makes you think of bonfires with your besties, try the s'mores coffee recipe in this video. Not only does it have all the flavors you're in the mood for, like marshmallow, graham crackers, and chocolate, but you'll also receive instructions on how to garnish your glass so it's extra Insta-worthy. Use a punny s'mores caption with your sippin' selfie.

7. This Mexican Mocha Has A Tasty Kick To It If you need an extra kick to get going in the morning, you might want to check out this spicy Mexican mocha coffee. It's a coffee take on traditional Mexican hot chocolate that'll bring your tastebuds on an incredibly tasty journey.

8. You'll Fall For This Delicious Maple Pecan Latte For any hazelnut coffee lovers who are looking for new fall sips, this maple pecan latte might be the one for you. The sweet pecan flavor will remind you of the candied pecans you love to snack on at the fall fair. Serve this coffee in a cute mason jar with whipped cream and crushed nuts on top for a coffee that's almost too pretty to drink.

9. This Chocolate Peanut Butter Iced Coffee Is Like Your Fave Halloween Candy Halloween is one of the best things to celebrate about fall. You can't wait to dress up in your costume and eat tons of candy like Kit Kat Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Whip up this chocolate peanut butter iced coffee that reminds you of your faves.