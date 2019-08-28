Couples who start out as friends often seem like the strongest ones. Even before they define the relationship, they already know a lot about each other's backgrounds, tastes, and values, without any infatuation clouding the getting-to-know-you process. That's why turning to your social circle to find your next bae can be a solid bet, and the stars might be able to help you gauge just what to look for. When it comes to zodiac sign pairings that can go from friends to lovers, certain ones might tend to do better than others.

Typically, ultra-compatible friends-to-lovers matches happen when both parties' sun signs (main personality sign) or Venus signs (love sign) share the same element. For those who don't know, the 12 zodiac signs are split up into four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are fire signs. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are earth signs. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are air signs. And last but not least, Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio are water signs.

Dating a friend in your element (literally!) will feel like finding someone who just gets you. That's because you and the other person are most likely on the same page when it comes to how you move throughout the world and why. And so, beyond the tip of just dating someone in your element, here are four specific pairings that will make for a d*mn-near-perfect, astrologically aligned fit.

Aries & Sagittarius Addictive Creatives / Stocksy A double fire sign couple can be, well, explosive to say the least, but that doesn't necessarily mean regular bickering and fighting (although arguments can definitely get heated). These two have the potential to get along really well, and that same passion can translate over to their sex lives as well. "This duo is full of fun: They both share a high energy and craving for adventure," wrote astrologer Brianne Hogan in her book, Friendship Signs: Your Perfect Match(es) Are in the Stars. "From hitting the gym together to planning the next vacation, they're always up for a good time and like to keep busy. Basically, they're best buddies." Both Aries and Sagittarius are go-getter signs. And although they're confident, neither of them has a Leo-like ego that could complicate their dynamic. As friends who become lovers, an Aries will know to give a Sag their space every now and then. And likewise, a Sag will know to pick their battles and let an Aries take charge.

Libra & Gemini Ivan Gener / Stocksy When these breezy air signs couple up, it's a whirlwind, but also a whole lot of fun. Air signs are always full of ideas, and a Libra-Gemini duo probably already spends their time talking, talking, talking about all their ideas. That being said, when a Libra and Gemini go from friends to lovers, these two will have already made sure they're on the same page. "This is an easy connection that feels meant to be," Hogan wrote. Both Libras and Geminis are very sociable, and can be the life of the party in their own ways. Libra's coolness and wit and Gemini's eyes-on-me attitude makes them a fun AF couple to hang out with, and fortunately, Hogan says, "Each understands the other's need for more friends and experiences, [so] they seldom get jealous or feel left out."

Scorpio & Pisces Luis Velasco / Stocksy Two water signs in love is bound to be a dramatic, intense affair, but of course, not necessarily in a bad way. Water signs have a reputation for being deeply sensitive, so they'll bond over getting called "over-emotional." That being said, that sensitivity will also give them an intuitive understanding of each other. Still, there's enough nuance between a Pisces personality and Scorpio one that allows each of them to bring something fresh to the table. "Scorpio's strength and decisiveness are a great match for the dreamy and indecisive Pisces," Hogan says. "While Pisces' creativity inspires Scorpio." Especially from a friends-to-lovers standpoint, a Scorpio-Pisces couple will be on the same page spiritually and philosophically, and will support each other in their artistic endeavors.