The most important thing you need to know before getting into a relationship with someone is whether or not you both want the same things, board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Susan Edelman tells Elite Daily. "You need to know if you have the same goals for the relationship. Do you both want something serious? Or does one or both of you want a casual fling? You need the answers so that you don't regret your decision to make it official," she says. "If you can't get your partner to tell you what kind of relationship they are looking for, then it may be a sign that you shouldn't move forward with the relationship yet." They may not know what they want, which is fine, but if you do know what you want, you deserve someone who does too.

When taking all of these things you should know about your crush into consideration, remember: There's no rush. "Don't be in a hurry to make it official," Dr. Edelman says. "You need time to figure out whether your crush can be trusted, unless you're okay with a microwave romance. What's a microwave romance? It's one that moves at lightning speed... and usually explodes in your face. Good relationships take time to develop. Rushing it often doesn't work out very well."

Don't hesitate to find out what you think you should know about your crush before making it official. You deserve to know the things that could affect you if you get into a serious relationship with this new person. "You are contemplating making yourself vulnerable, so don't be shy about your own self-interest — but again don't be so wary that you undermine the crush with suspicion. It's a delicate balance," Brenner points out. "Enjoy romance and spontaneity and get a toe in the waters of reason at the same time."

