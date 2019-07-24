4 Red Flags Your Partner Isn’t All In, Because You Deserve More

There's nothing quite like the pain of falling for someone, only to realize that they aren't nearly as committed to the relationship as you are. If you suspect this could be the case with the person you're seeing, it may be time to start looking for the red flags your partner isn’t all in. Although analyzing a partner's behavior can be stressful, you owe it to yourself to figure out where they stand sooner rather than later. According to matchmaking and dating expert Stef Safran, if you haven't spoken about a long-term commitment yet, it's important not to assume that things will end up getting super serious.

"Dating is just that, ‘dating,'" Safran previously told Elite Daily. "It does not mean that you are in it for the long haul. You need to not assume that everyone you start dating will turn into a commitment or something long-term.” While you're in the process of figuring out where your partner stands, it's also important to decide how you feel about this relationship being a part of your future. "Start by outlining what you want and need," relationship expert and online life coach at Blush Brittaney Young previously told Elite Daily. "Remember, if you don't have a plan for you, you'll wind up waiting around for someone else to fit you into theirs." If your relationship feels like it's stalling, Young recommended reclaiming your power and deciding if wishy-washy behavior is something that fits into your vision for the future. If you're not sure whether someone you're dating sees a future with you, here are some signs they might not.

1. They start pulling back. Vera Lair/Stocksy "When some [people] start feeling like a relationship is starting to get a little more real than they were expecting, it's not uncommon for them to pull back, become a little more distant, and start doing things like taking longer to return calls or texts," dating coach Eric Resnick previously told Elite Daily. Anyone who's been on the receiving end of this shift in consistency knows how frustrating and confusing it can be. There's nothing wrong with having doubts, but if the person you're dating can't communicate them directly, it might be time to ask yourself if they're truly relationship material.

2. They make plans last minute. Sure, a little spontaneity can be fun. However, if your bae regularly makes plans to hang with you on the fly, this might not bode well for the future. “Last minute plans show a lack of desire and more of an impulse desire to see you," Safran explained. "If you can't get them to commit to anything in advance, it may be because they want to see their other options first.” If you've already established that you're exclusive, they could also just be waiting to hear back on potential plans with their crew. Either way, being kept on the back burner in any capacity isn't cool.

3. You haven't met their friends and family. Iuliia Versta/Stocksy "When a partner's not looking for commitment, they'll make excuses for not introducing you to their friends and family," NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily. "Remember: Getting into your partner's inner circle means you're a priority and are considered an important part of their lives." If you've yet to meet the people close to them, it's probably safe to assume they aren't committed — Even if they've led you to believe that things could move in that direction.