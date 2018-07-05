Figuring out if the person you're dating is committed to your relationship isn't always as straight-forward as we'd like it to be. Let's face it: Deciding to take things from casual dating to a more serious relationship can be a scary thing for a lot of people. If you aren't feeling confident that you and your partner are on the same page about moving forward, then it's important to take note of the signs your partner isn't serious about you.

Although it may be tempting to "stay positive" and avoid focusing on your concerns in the hopes that your partner will soon realize you are the bomb dot com, chances are this may not happen. This is because, more often than not, when someone is apprehensive about getting serious, they've probably already made up their minds that that's not their end goal. Maybe they are in the process of working through some past baggage and aren't emotionally available. Or perhaps, from their perspective, they aren't feeling the same intensity of emotional investment as you are. Regardless, you are too much of a gem to wait around for someone to decide you are worthy of commitment. IMHO, if your partner is displaying the following signs, then it's time to have an honest conversation.

1 You haven't met their close friends and family. Giphy "When a partner's not looking for commitment, they'll make excuses for not introducing you to their friends and family," relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter told Elite Daily. "Remember, getting into your partner's inner circle means you're a priority and are considered an important part of their lives." If you've only been dating for a few weeks and haven't met their mom, then it's probably way too early to panic. On the other hand, if you've been together for months and still haven't met anyone close to them, then it might be because they aren't taking your relationship seriously.

2 They aren't including you in any concrete plans for the future. Giphy Ensuring that a relationship continues to move forward definitely requires some acknowledgement of the future. Plus, making future plans with the person you're dating can be a fun way to bring you both closer together. If this isn't happening or they seem to be all talk but no action, then it's time to start asking some hard questions. "They may lure you in with dreamy images of a fantastic life together that includes vacations, adventure, and excitement," said Winter. "But, you'll notice that no actual plans are made. This keeps conversations of this type in fantasy land, rather than reality."

3 You don't make joint decisions. Giphy According to Pricilla Martinez, a life coach at Blush, you can suss out how committed someone is to you by noticing if you're included or considered in the decisions that they make. "[You can tell by] whether or not you're included in any decision-making, [or] whether or not you're taken into account even if it ends up being their decision in the long run," Martinez told Elite Daily.