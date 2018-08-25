Recognizing that your partner may not be as invested in the relationship is just the first step. Now it's time to reclaim some control and figure out what you want to do about that. Safran says that if you’re still in the dating phase with this person, remember that, “dating is just that, ‘dating.’ It does not mean that you are in it for the long haul. You need to not assume that everyone you start dating will turn into a commitment or something long-term.” And she says that if that’s the case, “Continue to date other people. Don't stop looking to meet people just because you met someone you like. Be fair and have a conversation with the person that you are dating that ‘I really like you but I want to date other people until we decide if this is going to become more serious.’”

However, if the relationship has progressed past the initial dating phase but has stalled out, Young says it’s time to set some boundaries. “Start by outlining what you want and need. Remember, if you don't have a plan for you, you'll wind up waiting around for someone else to fit you into theirs. So it's better you do some self discovery now which will later help you discern whether or not the person you're involved with fits into your plans.”

Once you’ve set your own boundaries and expectations, Young says to be prepare for how you will handle things if your partner isn't willing to cooperate or compromise. “You get to choose how you will handle such outcomes beforehand, and therein lies your power,” explains Young. She adds “This isn't being controlling or bossy. Establishing the way you desire to be treated is a form of self-love.”

Finally (and this part is really important), Young says to give yourself a deadline. “The reason for setting a deadline is for accountability. If we don't set a time frame, we may find ourselves sitting around for years... and years ... and years on end waiting on results.” Again, this will help you reclaim the power in a situation where it can be easy to feel totally powerless. Because, ultimately, the only thing you truly have control over is yourself and your behavior.

So, while you can't make someone enter into a serious relationship, you can and should take yourself, your needs, your desires, and your happiness very seriously. Because, like RuPaul says, “If you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?” Amen.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!