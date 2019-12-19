“If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.” It’s a popular proverb that applies to many different areas of life — and for many people, it describes their general philosophy toward relationships. While some may prefer a clean break after cutting ties with a romantic partner, others have a tendency to revisit their former flames. Interestingly, certain Myers-Briggs personality types are most likely to break up and get back together, and they possess a wide range of traits.

Some of these types show a preference for Introversion, while others lean toward Extroversion. Some of them rely on Thinking, while others make choices based on Feeling. That said, they do tend to have a few qualities in common. For example, those who are not risk-averse and those who have difficulty letting go of the past are obviously more prone to getting back with an ex.

Whether you choose to give a relationship another go often comes down to the unique and specific circumstances surrounding it. But still, it seems that some people are just more innately willing and eager to make past romances work. Chalk it up to their determination, their idealism, or their sentimental nature — either way, these Myers-Briggs types are almost always willing to try again.

ESTJ Shutterstock The Executive is nothing if not hard-working and dedicated, and they put just as much effort into their relationships as they do into every other area of their life. So, it should come as no surprise that the ESTJ is often willing to give their ex another go, and work at the perpetual problems that are plaguing the relationship. With a preference for Sensing and Judging, this personality type is considered a Sentinel — and Sentinels are the least likely to throw their hands up and quit a difficult task. And since they never shy away from a challenge, no matter what is preventing their relationship from working, they’re probably willing to figure it out and take actionable steps toward improvement. To the ESTJ, a relationship is almost always salvageable, as long as their partner is equally down to roll up their sleeves and do their part to make a positive change. They simply need to know that they’ve exhausted every possibility before they admit defeat in any scenario, including in their love life. Additionally, the ESTJ is loyal by nature and takes their commitments super seriously, so once they’ve given their heart to someone, they may be more likely to try and work it out with that person than to find a new bae.

ESTP Shutterstock Both enthusiastic and hands-on, ESTPs are “doers” through and through. This personality type is an energetic troubleshooter to the core, so rather than simply accepting a breakup and moving forward, they’ll likely roll up their sleeves and do whatever it takes to overcome the challenges at hand. Unlike the ISFJ, however, the ESTP is not idealistic. And thanks to their hyper-realistic mindset, they’ll only attempt to salvage a relationship if they’ve determined that it makes sense to give it another try. That said, the ESTP is also prone to spontaneity and taking risks, and sometimes they can fail to think about the long-term consequences of their actions. Fortunately, since The Entrepreneur is both practical and perceptive, when they do take the time to look before they leap, they typically bear valuable insight into what changes need to be made for the relationship to succeed.