There are many reasons you might be the type of person who would get back together with their ex. Whether you're more of a lover than a fighter or you can always see the silver lining around any gray cloud — some people like to make up after a breakup. Whether you and your boo didn't really know what you had until you ended it or the timing was totally off, but now everything seems to be falling into place — if you and your ex are ready to give it another try, getting back together could be the thing to do.

Of course, if you're open to getting back together with your ex your Myers Briggs Personality Type may have something (but not everything) to do with it. Invented by power mother-daughter duo, Katharine Cook Briggs and Isabel Briggs Myers — your personality type can provide some serious insight into how you navigate romantic relationships. If you're a total romantic who will never give up on love or you can't go to sleep without solving a problem, your personality type could shine a little light.

Here are three personality types that are most likely to get back together with their ex.

ESFJ (Extraverted Sensing Feeling Judging) — "The Caregiver" Giphy Sociable ESFJs love people. They live for talking and connecting with others, as well as helping wherever is needed. Valuing stability, they are likely to analyze their own actions to see how they can best fix a situation. Always trying to pitch in and make others smile, ESFJs are likely to reunite with past flames, as they are always willing to go the extra mile and repair whatever happened before. ESFJs get much of their joy from their relationships with others. They like to be liked and need to be needed. Not wanting to leave a fight unresolved, ESFJs are likely personality types to get back together with their exes.

ISFP (Introverted Sensing Feeling Perceiving) — "The Adventurer" Giphy ISFPs are innovative and creative and live by their own rules. Not likely to follow social conventions, they carve out their own paths and are not afraid to dance to the beat of their own drum. Prioritizing romantic relationships, ISFPs are likely to get back together with their exes if they know that it is the right thing for them. Unlikely to feel pressure to make their relationship look a certain way to the outside, ISFPs will follow their heart, even if their friends or family don't really get it. ISFPs love to take risks and go their own way — from starting new with an old boo to falling back in love with an ex.