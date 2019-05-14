When I'm chillin' out, maxin' relaxin' all cool in the summer, the last thing I want to worry about is my hair. But as someone who considers my strands to be one of my best features, I'm also not into the idea of throwing them a messy top knot and forgetting calling it a day. Fortunately, there are tons of easy summer 2019 hairstyles worth trying out this season, that will transform your look with little to no effort.

ICYMI, 2019 has been the year of hair accessories, so styling hair in seconds has never been easier. Grab a silky scarf or a headband to get your strands out of your face, or use a statement clip or two to pull a few pieces back and really make an impact. Need to tame longer locks? A bubble ponytail is Hollywood's latest craze, and all you need are some hair ties, a brush, and ten minutes, tops. Personally, I don't feel like myself unless my hair is on point, but I also don't want to devote hours of my day to creating cute looks, so if you feel the same, read on for four hairstyles that couldn't be easier to rock this season.

Bandwagon

Headbands are back, people! Seriously, there is no faster hairstyle than chucking on a cute headband and boom — hair on point. My favorites this season are the turban-inspired, knotted styles, especially the ones that don't meet at the bottom, so you can place them on top of strands without having to do the whole around-the-neck-flip-your-hair-pull-it-back situation. Was I the only one doing that this whole time? Regardless, I'll be opting for something more like the Sincerely Jules by Scünci Turban Headband ($10, target.com) from here on out.

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Turban Headband $10 | Target Buy Now

Bubble Pony

After I saw Ashley Graham's accessory-heavy bubble ponytail on the Met Gala steps, I knew I'd need to gather up all my hair ties and try this look out for myself. It takes just a few more minutes than your average pony, but the results look like you devoted tons of time to your 'do. Medium-to-long hair is required for this look, unless you want to copy celebs a la Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande and get extensions — I've been eyeing the INH Hair Miya 30-Second Dream Pony ($45, inhhair.com) for months now. Either way, be sure to brush out strands so the bubbles are smooth, not bumpy; a tool like the Tangle Teezer Compact Styler ($16, tangleteezer.com) fits perfectly in your beach bag, FWIW.

Miya 30-Second Dream Pony $45 | INH Hair Buy Now

Compact Styler in Sunset Pink $16 | Tangle Teezer Buy Now

Clip It Back

True, hairclips have been trending for months now, but they won't be going out of style anytime soon, believe me. Plus, there are tons of sweet summer-specific clips to give your beachy waves some major mermaid momentum. Exhibit A? The Claudia Clip in Pink ($35, valetstudio.com), which features three baby pink seashells with gold and rhinestone accents. Add to a braided updo for some beachy pizazz, or simply use it to pull back your second-day strands, Ariel-approved.

Claudia Clip in Pink $35 | Valet Studio Buy Now

Scarf Snatched

Not into how ~prim and proper~ an actual headband looks? A scarf tied around a low pony or a half-up look might suit your laid-back vibe a bit better, and it's just as fast. My personal favorite brand for summery scarves is Ari & M, because get this: For every human-sized scarf, you can buy a dog-appropro version for your pup! I know! I'm definitely buying the Sunflowers Silky Scarf ($28, ariandm.com) ASAP, and getting my dog one of her own to match. Not only is throwing on a scarf a super easy hairstyle, but matching with your dog is also an easy Instagram opportunity, so you're killing two birds with one stone via this tip. Don't say I never did anything for you.

Sunflowers Silky Scarf $28 | Ari & M Buy Now

If you're into the idea of a new five-minute 'do, try out any of the above — you're welcome in advance.