You can begin to address the dating behaviors you've picked up on by asking your partner how they feel about the relationship, both as it stands currently and where it could be headed. "From their answer, you can infer what is on their mind. If they are evasive or say they haven't thought about it, it is a sign that they are less than enthusiastic about a future with you," Lee says.

On the other hand, your partner might be more excited at the prospect of a life-long partnership than you are. If you feel like you're not looking for a life-long partner right now, tell them. "Be direct about it," Lee says. If you're not direct, Lee adds, "You might be dragging things out and hurting them deeper in the long run."

A way she recommends talking to your SO about it is to say:

This isn't easy for me to say, but I need to be honest with you. I'm feeling [insert how you're feeling here] about a life-long partnership because [XYZ reasons]. I feel it's best that we [insert whatever solution you think is best here].

Lee acknowledges, "This might actually have already come up in the beginning of the relationship when both of you had little to lose, and were upfront about what you're looking for. If this has changed for you, it is alright, too," Lee says. "But you owe it to yourself to let them know."

Whatever it is you're feeling, take time to talk to your partner about it. Figuring out whether you and your SO are end-game can be difficult, but with some patience, conversation, and joint problem-solving, you and your partner can find a solution that works for both parties.