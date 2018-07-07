35 Funny Birthday Captions For Instagram, Because You've Been Sassy Since Birth

Your birthday is important AF. It's the one holiday that celebrates the beginning of your existence, and for that alone, you deserve an extra slice of cake (or five). With the spotlight shining exclusively on you, you need to take advantage of that birthday glow with some dope selfies in your new dress. You'll be too busy partying it up, so when you're ready to post on social media, have some funny birthday captions for Instagram ready and waiting.

You probably have an epic plan for the big day, whether that may be a birthday dinner with your besties, a weekend getaway with bae, or maybe you're keeping it casual with a wine night at home. Whatever you have in mind, you plan to smile the whole day through, and with any of these 35 hilarious captions for your birthday pics, you'll ensure everyone is laughing along with you.

Like fine wine, you only get better with age, so show off your birthday girl realness with some extra special pics on the 'Gram. My present to you is all of these ready-to-use captions. No work is needed — just a copy and paste, and get back to the confetti throwing. Enjoy that cake, and cheers to another fab year of you.

1. "The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana." — Betty White

2. "I don't get older, I level up." — Unknown

3. "Do I smell birthday cake?" — Unknown

4. "Sassy since birth." — Unknown

5. "Hey shawty, it's sherbert day." — Unknown

6. "Have a tea-riffic birthday." — Unknown

7. "Happy Birthday. May your Facebook be filled with messages from people you never talk to." — Unknown

8. "It is scientifically proven that people who have more birthdays live longer." — Unknown

9. "You feta have a gouda birthday!" — Unknown

10. "Birthdays are nature's way of telling you to eat more cake." — Jo Brand

11. "Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you." — Unknown

12. "Inside every older person is a younger person — wondering what the hell happened." — Cora Harvey Armstrong

13. "On this day, a queen was born." — Unknown

14. "Gonna party like it's my birthday... 'cause it is." — Unknown

15. "Hope your birthday is a piece of cake." — Unknown

16. "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22." — Taylor Swift, "22"

17. "Eating my cake and wearing it, too." — Unknown

18. "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

19. "Time to drink champagne and dance on the tables." — Unknown

20. "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." — Walt Disney

21. "It's your birthday, turnip the beet." — Unknown

22. "Another birthday? No prob-llama." — Unknown

23. "Hap-Bey birthday." — Unknown

24. "I woke up like this." — Beyoncé, "Flawless"

25. "I'm just a whole year more incredibler." — Unknown

26. "Having a grate birthday. This was the cheesiest caption I could find." — Unknown

27. "Wishing I had s'more birthday wishes." — Unknown

28. "I'm happy to report that my inner child is still ageless." — James Broughton

29. "It's my birthday. I can be a little shellfish." — Unknown

30. "I'm just here for the birthday cake." — Unknown

31. "Birthday candles aren't the only things getting lit this weekend." — Unknown

32. "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye." —Unknown

33. "I forgive you for being younger than me." — Unknown

34. "I didn't need Facebook to remind me it was your birthday." — Unknown

35. "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK"