30 Instagram Captions To Use When You’re All Glowed Up For Your 25th Birthday

You’re officially 25 and ready to thrive. Since it’s your birthday, you have every right to party it up, put on a fire outfit, and surround yourself with the people you love. While you’re probably getting tons of Instagram Story notifications from people wishing you a happy birthday on your big day, you’ll also want to post something for yourself to celebrate a quarter of a century. Whether it’s a cute selfie or group pic with your crew, you’ll need the perfect 25th birthday quotes to sum up how you’re feeling on Instagram.

While every birthday is special in its own way, you know your 25th is a big milestone. You’ve reached the midpoint in your 20s, which is the decade of self-discovery, and chances are you now have plenty of life lessons and cool adventures under your belt. Now that you know what you like to do for fun, planning out your celebration is simple. For a low-key 25th birthday, start off with a cute waffle and mimosa brunch at home or at your favorite restaurant followed by a hangout at the park with your besties. If you’d rather go all out, plan a party in your backyard with your crew or a night out on the town. Don’t forget to set up an Insta-worthy photo moment for everyone attending the festivities to take a picture with you. After all, you deserve all of the spotlight on your big day.

Once you’ve snapped some photos, documenting the day on social media will be a breeze once you have these 25th birthday captions ready to go.

“25, sittin' on 25 mill.” — Drake, “The Motto” “25, the year to thrive.” “Make it pop like pink champagne.” — Ariana Grande, “Pink Champagne” “Cheers and beers to my 25 years.” “Shine like gold, sparkle like glitter.” “Who says we have to grow up?” — Walt Disney “I'm not getting old, I'm getting better.” “It's perfectly OK and normal to not have your sh*t together at 25.” “Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you.” “Do not grow old, no matter how long you live.” — Albert Einstein "Lucky to be alive and 25!” “Let the quarter-life crisis commence!” “And so the adventure begins.” “I don't know how to act my age. I've never been this age before.” “Gonna party like it's my birthday… because it is.” “Rollin' with my homies.” — Coolio, “Rollin' With My Homies” “Let's do some 'we shouldn't be doing this' things.” “TFW you’re halfway through your 20s.” “You had me at merlot.” “Love, kisses, and birthday wishes.” “Till death do us party.” “25, what a time to be alive.” “Don't keep calm, it's my 25th birthday.” “I make the moves up as I go.” — Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off” “Be excellent to each other. And party on, dudes.” — Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure “I’m 25, and happier than I’ve ever been.” “So, this is what 25 is like.” “Today, we celebrate me.” “This is my obligatory birthday selfie.” “Old enough to know better, but still young enough to get away with it.”