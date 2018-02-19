36 Clever Instagram Captions For Your Birthday That Seriously Take The Cake

Happy birthday, girlfriend. Today is your time to shine, and the spotlight is totally on you. Amidst all of the champagne poppin' (for those who are 21 and up), and partying the night away — the last thing you want to do is take time away from celebrating to think of a witty caption. You want to be able to upload a couple of great pictures, and get back to having the time of your life with your besties. That's why having a solid game plan set in stone with clever Instagram captions for your birthday picked out beforehand is always a good idea.

Are the plans big for this big birthday, are they more on the intimate side? Maybe this year, you're spending a chill night in with your ladies and some wine, or maybe you're living it up at the club and dancing until dawn. You could even be having a birthday bash. Whatever the plans are for your day, you know there's a perfect caption to match it. So go on. Celebrate, enjoy your confetti cake, and scream-shout your favorite song. It's your birthday, which means no one can stop you. These 36 captions will be here to document the adventures and laughs when it's all over.

1. "Go shawty, it's your birthday." — 50 Cent

2. "Birthdays are nature's way of telling you to eat more cake." — Jo Brand

3. "Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated." — Osho

4. "Today is the oldest you've ever been and the youngest you'll ever be again." — Eleanor Roosevelt

5. "May the fork be with you." — Unknown

6. "I'm happy to report that my inner child is still ageless." — James Broughton

7. "Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you." — Unknown

8. "We age not by years, but by stories." — Maza-Dohta

9. "Hugs, kisses, and a lot of birthday wishes." — Unknown

10. "On this day, a queen was born." — Unknown

11. "Age and glasses of wine should never be counted." — Italian Proverb

12. "Move over coffee, today is a day for champagne." — Unknown

13. "Time to drink champagne and stand on tables." — Unknown

14. "Gonna party like it's my birthday... cause it is." — Unknown

15. "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." — Walt Disney

16. "I'm just a whole year more incredibler." — Unknown

17. "Sassy since birth." — Unknown

18. "Make it pop, like pink champagne." — Ariana Grande

19. "I'm not getting older. I'm getting better." — Unknown

20. "Make a wish." — Unknown

21. "Here's to another year closer to velcro shoes." — Unknown

22. "Hey shawty, it's sherbert day." — Unknown

23. "It's my party and I'll cry if I want to." — Lesly Gore

24. "Old enough to know better but still young enough to get away with it." — Unknown

25. "Turn my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake

26. "You feta have a gouda birthday!" — Unknown

27. "Thank you mom for giving birth to me." — Unknown

28. "Keep calm because I'm the birthday girl." — Unknown

29. "Have a birthday party, they said. It will be fun, they said." — Unknown

30. "Happy birthday, dear self." — Unknown

31. "I'm too young to be this old." — Unknown

32. "Thanks to filters, I always look one year younger." — Unknown

33. "A simple celebration, a gathering of friend, here's wishing you great happiness and a joy that never ends." — Unknown

34. "Who said getting old meant looking old?" — Unknown

35. "Eating my cake and wearing it, too." — Unknown

36. "Blessed to see another year." — Unknown