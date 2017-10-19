There's no better place to show off your best friend than on Instagram, especially on her birthday. On her big day, you want to give your BFF a special shoutout and share a snapshot of your friendship with the world. You'll definitely need some eye-catching Instagram captions for your friend's birthday because you want to perfectly capture the essence of your relationship.

Friends are one of the greatest gifts you will ever receive in life. If it were up to me, best friends would be celebrated daily. Even though there's never a wrong time to dedicate a picture post to your BFF, there's no better time to show your homegirl some love than on her b-day. She'll appreciate your post no matter what it includes, but your best friend deserves only the best of the best — therefore, only the top quality posts.

A great way to send your post over the top is with the perfect caption. Your friends and those who know your girl will want to read up on her big day, so you've got your work cut out for you. Let the world know what an epic birthday bash your bestie got, because she's the birthday queen. Here are 30 caption ideas to give you a little inspiration.

1. "On this day, a queen was born." — Unknown

2. "It's [her] party and [she'll] cry if [she] want[s] to." — Lesley Gore, It's My Party

3. "I'm just here for the cake." — Unknown

4. "Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional." — Chili Davis

5. "It's only right to party all night." — Unknown

6. "Sassy since birth." — Unknown

7. "A little party never killed nobody." — Fergie, "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)"

Artem Varnitsin/Fotolia

8. "Your birthday candles aren't the only things getting lit this weekend." — Unknown

9. "Turn [her] birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

10. "I'm so happy you were born." — Unknown

11. "Party hard, make mistakes, laugh endlessly. Do things you're afraid to do. After all, you're only young once." — Unknown

12. "Of all the birthday parties in all the towns in all the world, I hope that yours is the best." — Casablanca

13. "Go Shawty, it's your birthday. We gonna party like it's your birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club"

14. "Cheers to [insert age] years." — Unknown

15. "Age is just a hashtag." — Twitter user Lucky Blue

16. "The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Stay safe, eat cake." — Unknown

17. "Adults are only kids grown up, anyway." — Walt Disney

18. "I'm so freakin' happy you were born." — Unknown

19. "We ain't ever getting older." — The Chainsmokers, "Closer"

20. "Old enough to know better. Young enough to get away with it." — Unknown

21. "You're never too old to be young." — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

22. "She didn't get older. She got better." — Unknown

23. "Toss some confetti in the air and celebrate." — Unknown

Artem Varnitsin/Fotolia

24. "Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. Happy birthday." — Osho

25. "To a day as special as she is." — Unknown

26. "May you stay forever young." — Bob Dylan, "Forever Young"

27. "Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live." — Unknown

28. "She loved life and it loved her right back." — Unknown

29. "Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you." — Unknown

30. "I wish you tremendous love, luck, and laughter, for today, tomorrow, and for days thereafter. Happy birthday." — Unknown