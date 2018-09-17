35 Funny Birthday Captions For Your Bestie That’ll Make Them Actually LOL

Your best friend’s birthday is a holiday in your book. You take the day off so you can hang out with them from sunrise until sunset, and spend the entire month before planning a day of their favorite activities with some of their favorite people. They’re the peanut butter to your jelly and the Stevie Budd to your David Rose. On their special day, you just want them to feel as loved and appreciated as possible. These funny birthday captions for best friend will definitely give them heart eyes, and remind them that you’ll always be their bestie.

Whether they want to film a TikTok video together or chat about their new crush, you’ll always be by their side. You’ll listen intently to their big dreams, and support them as they chase after them in a different city on the other side of the world. When they’re feeling down, you’ll bring up your most iconic inside jokes, and when they’re happy, you’ll play photographer and take glowing pictures of them for social media. Of course, those pictures will get posted again and again, as you continue to celebrate your bestie’s birthday. They wouldn’t expect anything less, though.

In fact, they’re probably getting excited about this year’s post, and wondering what you’ll pick for a caption. Will you keep the message sweet and simple, or write something that’s totally LOL-worthy? These funny captions for best friend’s birthday are definitely ready to make your BFF laugh and kick off the day on a hilarious note.

"You don't get older. You simply level up." "It’s your birthday, so I have to post this picture. You know the rules." "You’ve been sassy since birth." "TFW it’s your best friend’s birthday, and you don’t know what to post, so you post every pic you think they look cute in." "Cake, cake, cake, cake." — Rihanna, “Birthday Cake” "This photo dump is brought to you by your birthday." "Aw, look at you growing up and sh*t." "Today’s itinerary: celebrate my best friend, and literally nothing else." "You run this beach on your birthday and every day." "There’s snow much to be grateful for on my best friend’s birthday." "These aren’t just any lattes. They’re birthday lattes." "Bestie went off on their birthday." "On your birthday, I want to let you know that you'll always be my favorite cup of tea. But, for now, let's pop the champagne." "Do you prefer sourdough, wheat, or white for your birthday toast?" "It's scientifically proven that people who have more birthdays live longer." "Another lap around the friendship sun." "We're practically the same person, so it sort of feels like my birthday, too." "I almost sent you a real birthday card. Thankfully, my internet connection came back." "Happy birthday to one of the only people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder." "I know you’re supposed to keep your birthday wish a secret so it’ll come true, but you’re going to tell me, right?" "If that’s not a cause for alcohol, I don’t know what is!" — Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creek "We party like it’s your birthday every day, but today we have the perfect excuse." "Tell me it’s your best friend’s birthday without telling me it’s your best friend’s birthday." "This might be the year you become TikTok famous." "I love you more than Chipotle, and that’s a whole lot." "That birthday glow, though." "It is your birthday." — The Office "Smash Mouth was right. The years start coming, and they really don’t stop coming." "Made in China? Are you taking me to China?" — Jessica Day, New Girl "Here’s the only person I’d do TikTok dances with." "All you need on your birthday is balloons and a #fire bestie. (I’ve got both covered.)" "If someone hasn’t told you yet, you’re a quarter-of-a-century years old." "Feeling honored to have picked out your birthday outfit." "The fire emoji doesn’t stand a chance against my bestie on their birthday." "Go, bestie. It’s your birthday."