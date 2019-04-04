Your favorite color is sunset. When the moon is starting to rise in the sky, you rush out the door with a blanket and some snacks, and wait for the planet to put on its light show. You may listen to music that’s perfectly fitting for the occasion, like “Sunset Lover” by Petit Biscuit, and watch the hues of yellow, pink, and orange begin to shine. The only thing that makes this daily experience better is if you’re having it with your besties, and you can use these pink sky captions for Instagram or TikTok.

With your BFFs by your side, this experience suddenly turns into the dreamiest hangout session ever. Together, you might chat about your days, and the best things that happened to you while at work or school. You may show each other funny videos you liked, before digging into burgers you picked up on your way to your sunset-watching location. This spot may be the top of a local hiking trail, the sandy nook of a beach, the rooftop of your apartment building in the city, or the dim backyard of your childhood home. No matter where it is, you know you’re in for something good.

Unless it’s a cloudy and stormy night, the sky always casts vibrant shades of color onto you and your crew, and gives you the prettiest palette to take pictures in. Pull out your phone to grab a #dailyvlog clip or photo dump — which you can caption with these pink sky captions for Instagram and TikTok — quickly, but then put it back in your pocket, so you can focus on Mother Earth’s light show, and your very own version of paradise.

"Girls just wanna have sunsets." "This was worth road trip." "Keep close to people who feel like sunsets." "The sky is dressed like a daydream." "Always look at the bright, colorful side of life." "I believe in the magic of watching sunsets with your best friends." "Besties who watch sunsets together, stay together." "Crushin' on colorful skies." "I’d watch a sunset with you any day." "You had me at sunset." "We get really excited when the sky turns pretty colors." "Paradise is anywhere the sky looks pretty." "Oh, to be a couple of best friends watching a sunset." "Sunset lovers since birth." "I love you to the horizon line and back." "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." "Goodbye, sun. Hello, moon." "Take a picture, the sunset will last longer." "Where there are sunsets, there are best friends." "Tell me you love sunsets, without telling me you love sunsets." "Alexa, play ‘Sunset Lover’ by Petit Biscuit." "Meet you guys at the sunset." "Sunsets are better when we're together." "Every bestie crew needs a sunset-watching spot. This is ours." "This is our happy place." "Pink skies up ahead." "Sunsets and my soul mates." "Let's watch all of our sunsets together." "Life is rough. Sunsets and BFFs help." "Is there a better way to end a beach day?" "We’ll take a sunset with a side of s’mores." "Mother Earth really went off tonight." "It looks like we just painted the sky." "Burgers, besties, beach sunsets." "Sunset side up." "Laying under layers of pink." "Hike until you see the sunset." "We’re feeling pretty one with nature right now."