Bestie, I’m afraid to tell you this, but you’ve got to get more creative than matching bracelets when thinking of a gift for your best friend. They’re cute and timeless, sure, but think about it. Your best friend deserves the world, or at least a step above braided yarn, right? With millions of generic gift options out there, a personalized gift for your BFF says, “You are so special to me, even though I wanna strangle you sometimes.” And if that’s not the energy you’re trying to bring to your friendship, you’re doing it wrong.

After such a difficult year, maybe you’re looking for something your best friend can wear to remind them how much you love them. Maybe you’re on the hunt for something they can hang up to let everyone know you — and you alone — are their best best friend. Maybe you just want to send them a potato with their face on it? IDK, I’m not in your friendship. I do know that your best friend loves you already, but they’ll love you even more once they open up one of these personalized BFF gifts.

Read on for the customizable gifts that’ll show the person in your life who knows you better than anyone else that you know them just as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

