24 Instagram Captions For Birthday Wishes That Are As Sweet As Cake

You know right away that you're going to have a great birthday when you wake up to find notification after notification of well-wishes from friends and family. All of that social media love is pretty much the equivalent of a sweet slice of birthday cake. As much as I enjoy receiving a ton of notifications on my special day, I adore showering my friends with Insta love as well. For a best friend, I have to find my favorite #tbt of us together and post it for everyone to see, along with a cute caption. If you need some Instagram captions for birthday wishes, look no further, because I have you covered.

As a birthday-lover, I know exactly what a queen wants to hear on her big day. You can either go with something super sweet to show just how much you care, or something totally punny that will make your friend laugh out loud. All you need to do is find the cutest pic of you and your friend. You might even snag a super special selfie with the birthday girl at her party. Then, don't take a second away from slicing the cake and serving up the ice cream to come up with the right words. Instead, use any of these 24 birthday wishes, and post to show just how much you care.

1. "Life is too short to be lived counting the years. Just enjoy the ride and make awesome memories."

2. "Birthdays come around every year, but friends like you only come once in a lifetime."

3. "You deserve everything that you desire, so make your birthday wish and let it fly higher."

4. "I hope your birthday is full of *sunshine emoji* and *rainbow emoji* and *heart emoji* and *laughing emoji*."

5. "Wishing you happiness today, tomorrow, and always."

6. "Happy birthday to someone who's smart, funny, good looking, and reminds me a lot of myself."

7. "Happy candle-blowing, wish-making, cake-eating day!"

8. "The older you get, the better you get, unless you are cake, so let's eat the cake ASAP."

9. "Someone I love was born today."

10. "May the fork be with you. Let's eat cake."

11. "Have the berry best birthday."

12. "Go shawty, it's sherbet-day."

13. "Hugs, kisses, and lovely birthday wishes."

14. "Words cannot espresso how much you bean to me, so have a birthday that's filled with a latte love."

15. "May your birthday cake be as sweet as me wishing you a happy birthday."

16. "Today is the #BestDayEver, because it is your birthday."

17. "Here's to another year of all your dreams coming true."

18. "On this day, a queen was born."

19. "May your birthday be as lit as the candles on your cake."

20. "You glow, birthday girl."

21. "Toss some confetti in the air and celebrate, because it's your birthday."

22. "May your day be as special as you are."

23. "Even on your birthday, I get the greatest gift of all, because you're my friend."

24. "Let's dance all night to celebrate you."