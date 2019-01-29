34 Instagram Captions For Studying Abroad In Paris, Because It'll Steal Your Whole Heart

Studying abroad is one of the most fulfilling experiences you can have during your college career. You'll fully immerse yourself in another country for a few months, and what could be better than that? It's one thing to read about a place's rich history and in a textbook, but it's another to see it for yourself in real life. If you're able to study abroad when you're in college, you'll call this destination your "home away from home," and learn so much along the way. Here are some of the best Instagram captions for studying abroad in Paris that'll perfectly capture this life-changing experience.

When it comes to studying abroad, there are so many destinations to choose from. The decision may be a difficult one. You'll have to figure out which place is the right fit for you. If you want to study French, experience the City of Love first-hand, savor delicious crêpes by the Eiffel Tower, witness the most incredible art, and much more, Paris is calling your name. You'll never run out exciting of things to do, stunning places to see, and mouthwatering food to eat in this big city. Need I say more?

1. "You had me at Bonjour."

2. "Paris, je t'aime."

3. "Pardon my French."

4. "Eiffel in love with this city at first sight."

5. "The City of Love has my heart."

6. "Just add three letters to Paris, and you have paradise." — Jules Renard

7. "This view never gets old."

8. "Excuse my French, but I'm in France."

9. "Let's take a picture, it will last longer."

10. "Looking forward to the memories of right now."

11. "Up, up, and away into the clouds we go."

12. “There are only two places in the world where we can live happy: at home and in Paris." — Ernest Hemingway

13. "Eiffel hard for this city."

14. "Enjoying life one crêpe at a time."

15. "I hope our paths will croissant again."

16. "This is my new happy place."

17. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't eating a crêpe by the Eiffel Tower."

18. "Paris, I Lourve you."

19. "Here for the views and croissants."

20. "Some people wait a lifetime for moments like this." — Kelly Clarkson, "A Moment Like This"

21. "Holy crêpe this was amazing."

22. "Take me back to Paris."

23. "Got the world at my fingertips."

24. “A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.” — Thomas Jefferson.

25. "We'll always have Paris." — Howard Koch

26. "Paris is calling and I must go."

27. "Brb, catching a flight to Paris."

28. "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” — Dr. Seuss

29. "When I'm in Paris, the world is my oyster."

30. "Paradise found."

31. “How can you complain in a place like Paris?”

32. "Meet you at the Eiffel Tower."

33. "In a committed relationship with my passport."

34. "Catching feels for this beautiful place."