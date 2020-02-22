30 Captions For Eiffel Tower Pics & Falling In Love With The World

There's a reason why Paris is often called the "City of Love." Sure, there's no guarantee that you'll meet your soulmate there while sitting in a dreamy café. But there's something undeniably romantic about the way people enjoy breakfast on balconies, explore museums, and take in some of the greatest sights on the planet. You can practically feel the love in the air and need to capture it with captions for Eiffel Tower pics during your next trip.

After all, is there anything sweeter than climbing to the top of this major sight with your best friends and taking in the #views, or spending a day listening to music and chatting on the tower's nearby green? That's probably the exact kind of experience you traveled to Paris for — next to scoring a front row seat at a Fashion Week show, seeing the Mona Lisa in real life, and sketching the skyline near the Seine. Like the other travelers who have flocked to this spot, you've probably daydreamed about living in this lovely city for a while.

If you really wanted to trade the skyscrapers and busy subway stations in New York City for fresh croissants and picturesque Eiffel Tower pics, you totally could. For now, capture the love in the city and your love for the world with any of these 30 captions. They'll definitely do your feelings justice.

Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images

1. "I've never met a major sight I didn't like."

2. "Casually checking major items off my bucket list."

3. "But first, let's climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower."

4. "Greetings from the prettiest tower on the planet."

5. "Paris, you have my heart."

6. "Eiffel head over heels for you."

7. "Meet me at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower."

8. "Go to the top of the Eiffel Tower? Check."

9. "Up in the clouds, on top of the Eiffel Tower."

10. "This view will never get old."

11. "Enjoying life one crêpe and incredible view at a time."

12. "When in Paris..."

13. "Holy crêpe, it's the Eiffel Tower."

14. "Take a picture. The iconic moment will last longer."

15. "I want to spend every day with the Eiffel Tower."

16. "Leaving my heart eyes here."

17. "Let's eat croissants under the Eiffel Tower all afternoon."

18. "There's something so magical about the Eiffel Tower."

19. "Croissants, baguettes, and beautiful Eiffel Tower #views."

20. "Best travel day ever."

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

21. "Besties who see the Eiffel Tower together, stay together."

22. "Can you spot the tourists in this picture?"

23. "In case you were wondering, I'm peaking right now."

24. "Peaking at the top of the Eiffel Tower."

25. "The world looks beautiful on you."

26. "When in doubt, go to Paris."

27. "Oh, the places your passport will take you."

28. "All you need is a pretty tower and a passport."

29. "Another Eiffel Tower pic? Always."

30. "Well, would you look at that view."