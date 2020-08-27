Dear, Virgo. Consider this piece a letter to you on your birthday. In it, you'll find lots of birthday captions for Virgos and even a few editing tips for the vintage-looking photos you're bound to post on IG. Before we get into our best tips for editing and unique puns though, let's talk about you. Like every other sign, you're a collection of amazing traits that are worth pointing out and celebrating on the reg.

Although you have hilarious jokes and captivating stories up your sleeve to share, you always wait for the perfect time to do so. You want to make sure they're delivered in the right way and get the reaction they're worthy of. You also like to get to know people more before revealing the depths of your personality.

That's all well and good, and makes you a great listener, partner, and BFF. The people in your life are probably so appreciative of the fact that you'll tirelessly work to make them happy and spend hours choosing a present to make them smile on their own birthdays. To them, you're a true Leslie Knope — you never give up, have tons of motivation, and know the very best spots for breakfast food or books.

That's worth celebrating and posting a shoutout to you on IG on your birthday. Pick a selfie you adore, and edit it with a filter in the Tezza app or an adventurous picture that shows off your outdoorsy side. Then, use one of these 34 birthday captions for Virgos to top it off.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. "Feelin' lucky to be a Virgo right now."

2. "My plan for this year: Just go for it."

3. "I already know what I'm going to wish for when I blow out my candles."

4. "This year has been filled with beautiful, little victories."

5. "More than ready for whatever's next."

6. "Let's keep this birthday cute and simple."

7. "Gazing at my next lap around the sun like..."

8. "They asked me what I wanted to do on my birthday. This is it."

9. "Having myself a perfect birthday."

10. "All you need on your birthday is good food and company."

11. "Do you think my pets know it's my birthday?"

12. "I've got sunshine and good feelings about this new year."

13. "These balloons are for me and all the other Virgos out there."

14. "Tossing confetti so that I can clean it up."

15. "Thanks for celebrating every single birthday with me."

16. "If you're a Virgo keep reading... It's our season, babe!"

17. "Give me a reason why I shouldn't celebrate my birthday like this."

18. "A birthday party for one, please!"

19. "Now serving: birthday looks and ice cream cake."

20. "Gone to my birthday party. Be back later."

21. "Making myself prouder with every year."

22. "Sit back, relax, and celebrate your birthday."

Junior Asiama / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images

23. "Don't look back. You're not going that way."

24. "Grateful for everything I have and everything I am."

25. "Don't sleep on the magic of Virgos."

26. "Let me be the first to tell you that it's Virgo season."

27. "Consider this a warning that I'm going to do big things."

28. "Good things are coming, aka my birthday cake."

29. "Just vibing in this Virgo's world."

30. "Woops, my Virgo is showing."

31. "Making a list of my blessings on my birthday."

32. "Birthday hikes, because I'm a Virgo."

33. "What's it like to know a Virgo?"

34. "Happy birthday to me. OK, now go back to scrolling."